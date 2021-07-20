Substance use disorder programs

RRTP Learning the fundamentals of recovering from an addictive disorder

Vocational counseling

Kinesiotherapy

Other programs such as anger management, etc.

Average length of stay is 28 days Intensive outpatient program Learning the fundamentals of recovering from an addictive disorder

Vocational programming: incentive therapy

Kinesiotherapy

Case management and aftercare planning

Average length of stay is 28 days Buprenorphine program Opiate specific detoxification or maintenance therapy for patients with opiate dependency

Includes medication education

Progress groups meet one to two times a week

Individual therapy as needed Dual diagnosis program Learning the fundamentals of recovering from an addictive disorder

Learning to manage a psychiatric disorder

Case management and aftercare planning

Average length of stay is four to seven weeks Outpatient aftercare Reinforcement of recover fundamentals

Strengthening of community support

Average length of stay is six to 12 months

Services Provided:

Recognizing your substance use problem; refusing offers to use substances; recognizing consequences of substance use; building a recovery support system; stages of change; self-help programs and recovery clubs; how to benefit from treatment; dealing with family/interpersonal problems; managing cravings and urges; medications for substance use problems; managing thoughts of using; relapse prevention (reducing the risk); managing difficult emotions; relapse management.