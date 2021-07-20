Substance use disorder programs
The CAVHS Substance use disorder (SUD) program provides resources, support and education to help Veterans lead a healthy drug- and alcohol-free life.
- Veteran can go to the Emergency Department at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
- Primarily for patients at risk for serious withdraw complications (DTs, seizures, etc.)
- 24-hour access to inpatient hospitalization
- Medically-managed detox in the medical center
- Average length of stay is five to seven days
- Veteran can go to ambulatory detox at the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center at Fort Roots in North Little Rock, building 170, 3L
- Primarily for patients with mild to moderate risk of withdraw complications
- Walk-in access from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Medically-managed safe detox from alcohol or drugs
- Patients must be psychiatrically stable
- Average length of stay is thee to five days
Veteran needs to be evaluated at the SUD Evaluation Clinic (Bldg. 170 on Unit 3L). The clinic is open Mon-Fri except on holidays no appointment is necessary in this walk-in clinic.
- RRTP
- Learning the fundamentals of recovering from an addictive disorder
- Vocational counseling
- Kinesiotherapy
- Other programs such as anger management, etc.
- Average length of stay is 28 days
- Intensive outpatient program
- Learning the fundamentals of recovering from an addictive disorder
- Vocational programming: incentive therapy
- Kinesiotherapy
- Case management and aftercare planning
- Average length of stay is 28 days
- Buprenorphine program
- Opiate specific detoxification or maintenance therapy for patients with opiate dependency
- Includes medication education
- Progress groups meet one to two times a week
- Individual therapy as needed
- Dual diagnosis program
- Learning the fundamentals of recovering from an addictive disorder
- Learning to manage a psychiatric disorder
- Case management and aftercare planning
- Average length of stay is four to seven weeks
- Outpatient aftercare
- Reinforcement of recover fundamentals
- Strengthening of community support
- Average length of stay is six to 12 months
Services Provided:
Recognizing your substance use problem; refusing offers to use substances; recognizing consequences of substance use; building a recovery support system; stages of change; self-help programs and recovery clubs; how to benefit from treatment; dealing with family/interpersonal problems; managing cravings and urges; medications for substance use problems; managing thoughts of using; relapse prevention (reducing the risk); managing difficult emotions; relapse management.