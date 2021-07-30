Mission

CAVHS Research develops and supports research activities that advance knowledge about health and health care to improve Veterans' health and well-being.

Vision

CAVHS Research strives to be a thriving and growing community of scientists and clinicians who conduct high-impact, high-priority, and safe research to improve Veterans' lives.

Values

CAVHS Research believes in and applies the VA ICARE values. Integrity is promoting a culture of research compliance and ethical research. Commitment is our assurance to Veterans of quality in rigorous science, career development, regulatory compliance, animal welfare, safety, privacy and information security. Advocacy involves promoting our research findings, our research program, and its impacts on Veterans’ health and well-being. Respect is our respect for persons, as called for by the Belmont Report, respect for co-workers, and respect for the contributions of Veterans, UAMS and other partners, and all stakeholders in VA research. Excellence is the expectation that CAVHS researchers conduct research that improves the health and well-being of Veterans and that excellence in research leadership and administration stimulates growth of our program.