Center for Mental Healthcare & Outcomes Research
For more than 25 years, a group of investigators at the CAVHS Center for Mental Healthcare & Outcomes Research (CeMHOR) have dedicated their careers to research that serves to identify the most effective means of increasing Veteran wellbeing through mental health care.
CeMHOR
Behind the scenes, efforts are being made to improve the lives of Veterans decades into the future. CeMHOR is the only VA Health Services Research & Development (HSR&D) center in the country solely focused on mental health and substance use disorder research, particularly suicide prevention and access to care for rural Veterans.
Researchers at CeMHOR have led projects you may have encountered, or may wish to learn more about.
- Tele-mental health
- Clergy collaboration with mental health clinicians
- Opioid tapering
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to reduce alcohol use
- Advance Care Planning via group visits
- Implementation of collaborative care for depression in HIV clinics
- Reaching non-enrolled Veterans
- REACH VET - predictive analytics for suicide prevention
- Caring Contact for suicide prevention
- Get Moving Get Well
Affiliated programs:
UAMS Center for Health Service Research
Behavioral Health Quality Enhancement Research Initiative (QUERI)
South Central Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC)