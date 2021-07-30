Center for Mental Healthcare & Outcomes Research

CeMHOR

Behind the scenes, efforts are being made to improve the lives of Veterans decades into the future. CeMHOR is the only VA Health Services Research & Development (HSR&D) center in the country solely focused on mental health and substance use disorder research, particularly suicide prevention and access to care for rural Veterans.

Researchers at CeMHOR have led projects you may have encountered, or may wish to learn more about.

Tele-mental health

Clergy collaboration with mental health clinicians

Opioid tapering

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to reduce alcohol use

Advance Care Planning via group visits

Implementation of collaborative care for depression in HIV clinics

Reaching non-enrolled Veterans

REACH VET - predictive analytics for suicide prevention

Caring Contact for suicide prevention

Get Moving Get Well

Affiliated programs:

CAVHS Research & Development

UAMS Center for Health Service Research

Behavioral Health Quality Enhancement Research Initiative (QUERI)

South Central Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC)

Biomedical Research Foundation