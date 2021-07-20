Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)

What are GRECCs?

The Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Centers (GRECCs) are VA centers of excellence focused on aging. Congress established the GRECCs in 1975 to improve the health and healthcare of older Veterans. GRECCs are located at 20 VA medical centers across the country, and each is affiliated with a major research university.

GRECCs have three main missions:

To build new knowledge through research

To improve healthcare through the development of new clinical programs

To ensure that VA staff have adequate knowledge of aging-related issues

Each GRECC builds on these concepts to create its own mission.

Our mission

The major goal and purpose of our GRECC is to advance scientific knowledge of medical, psychological, and social needs of older Veterans; to develop improved and innovative clinical services for older Veterans; and to advance the quality of education in geriatrics and gerontology at CAVHS.

Focus areas