STEPS study
Sequenced Treatment Effectiveness for Posttraumatic Stress - STEPS study
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is conducting a Sequenced Treatment Effectiveness for Posttraumatic Stress (STEPS) study in partnership with the University of Washington.
Questions and answers about the STEPS study
Sequenced Treatment Effectiveness for Posttraumatic Stress - STEPS
Why is the study being done?
- The study will determine whether providers should recommend medications or brief counseling first to treat posttraumatic stress.
- For patients who do not respond to the first treatment, we want to determine what treatment providers should recommend next.
How long would I participate in the project?
Eight (8) months.
What are the treatments?
You would be randomized (like the flip of a coin) to either:
Medications – One of our providers will prescribe you an antidepressant medication.
Brief Counseling – During six weekly sessions (30 minutes each) you will write about a trauma with one of our behavioral health therapists.
If the treatment doesn’t work after 4 months, your care team will switch the treatment.
Will I receive an experimental treatment?
No experimental medications will be prescribed, and no experimental devices or therapies will be involved.
Is it possible that I will receive a placebo (inactive substance)?
No. All STEPS treatments have been proven effective.
What if I don't like the treatment I am randomized to?
- You may decline the treatment offered to you.
- You may stop the treatment if it is not working for you.
- You may receive any other treatment available in our clinic.
STEPS study eligibility
You may be eligible if:
- Your provider determines you have symptoms of posttraumatic stress
You are not eligible if:
- Your mental health medication prescriptions have recently changed
- You are receiving care in a specialty mental health clinic
You will be compensated for your time by receiving:
- $50 gift card for completing the first survey
- $50 gift card for completing the second survey
- $50 gift card for completing the third survey
For more information
Call Irenia Ball with CAVHS at 501-257-1840; or John Fortney, PhD with the University of Washington at 206-658-6955.
Talk to your provider to see if STEPS is right for you.