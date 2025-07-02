She began her career with the VA in 2009 as a staff ophthalmologist. She has served in various leadership roles at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. Prior to assuming the Chief of Staff role, she was the VISN16 Specialty Care Integrated Clinical Communities (ICC) Lead.

Dr. Anderson obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). She received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School and completed an Ophthalmology residency at UAMS. She is a board-certified ophthalmologist with experience in academic, private practice, and utilization review in addition to the VA. She is a certified Improvement Advisor and has special interests in process improvement and High Reliability Organizations