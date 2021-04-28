Margie A. Scott, M.D., was appointed Medical Center Director of Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS), Little Rock, Arkansas, effective May 1, 2016.

As the Medical Center Director, Dr. Scott has direct line responsibility and full accountability for managing all activities in a healthcare delivery system, which includes a two-campus medical center with 280 operating hospital beds, a 152-bed Nursing Home Care Unit and a 119-bed Domiciliary. CAVHS also manages eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics. She sets policy for the overall budget of the medical center that totals more than $573 million and more than 3,000 employees.

Dr. Scott graduated from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, and received a Medical Degree in 1988. She completed Anatomic and Clinical Pathology residency; fellowship training in Surgical Pathology; and fellowship training in Molecular Pathology at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee. After serving as faculty and clinical laboratory director at Vanderbilt for five years, she accepted a full time appointment at CAVHS where she has served as Laboratory Director, Assistant Chief of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine Service, Chief of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine Service, Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief of Staff, Interim Medical Center Director, and VISN 16 Interim Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Scott is a graduate of the Health Care Leadership Institute (HCLI) Class of 2007. Dr. Scott is a tenured Professor of Pathology at University of Arkansas Medical Sciences and is active in resident education.