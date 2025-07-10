Mr. Nehus is responsible for decisions affecting the nature, scope, and quality of the facility’s patient care programs and activities including In conjunction with the medical center’s leadership team and employees, he leads efforts to improve both the clinical and administrative operations of the healthcare system for programs/services Fiscal, Human Resources, Engineering, Logistics, Strategic Management, CBO, Prosthetics and Police Services. He also serves as liaison for the Office of Information and Technology, Information Security, and the Veterans Canteen Services. In his 35 years of service at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, he has held many roles including Chief of Performance Improvement, Compliance Officer, and his latest role being Chief of Quality Safety Value. He has acted in various roles including EEO Program Manager and within CAVHS Central Business office as Special Assistant to the Deputy Director. Mr. Nehus obtained his masters degrees in human resource development and health service management from Webster University in 1994. He received his bachelor’s degree in medical technology in 1985 from Arkansas Tech University. Mr. Nehus’ extensive knowledge from his more than three decades of service to Veterans serve as a great asset to CAVHS’ Veterans and Staff alike.