Marine Corps Veteran finds tai chi improves his life

Retired Marine Corps Veteran Frank Geiger was looking for a way to become more physically active and have more socialization. He found it in CAVHS’ Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC) tai chi program.

When he finished the program’s basic tai chi course, he was impressed enough to enroll in the second level. He’s now attended 24 classes and is learning advanced movements while incorporating tai chi into his routine exercise program.

The GRECC offers Veterans 60 and older the opportunity to participate in a structured tai chi group exercise program from the comfort of their own homes. The 12-week program meets virtually through VA Video Connect twice a week.

“Tai chi helped with my oxygen level and improved my balance,” said Mr. Geiger. “It’s a mental challenge to remember the movements. I recommend all older Veterans participate.”

Interested Veterans are encouraged to call the GRECC at 501-257-2523.