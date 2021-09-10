Veteran flu clinic is up and running
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Veteran flu clinics are open in Little Rock and North Little Rock.
Flu vaccination can keep you from getting sick with flu and reduce the risk of being hospitalized. Getting a flu vaccine is especially important for people with health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Pregnant women and young children should also get a flu shot. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions. https://go.usa.gov/xpEkd
Flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar and can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat and congestion. If you’re not sure what to do, stay home, call your clinician for instructions and monitor your symptoms.
Avoid public transportation. If you have trouble breathing or have pain or pressure in the chest seek emergency medical care immediately. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.htm
Clinic locations and times
Little Rock
7:30 am to 4:00 pm Monday – Friday
501.257.5333
Orange Atrium 1A-137
-Drive Thru: Parking lot near Shuffield Drive
North Little Rock
7:30 am to 4:00 pm 7 Days per Week
501.257.3521
-1C-107 ‘COVID Clinic’
-Drive Thru: Bldg. 170, North Parking Lot