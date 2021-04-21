 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Van Services for Veterans

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN), through community partnerships with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), provides free van rides to and from John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in Central Arkansas for Veterans for appointments who don’t have other transportation options.

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Vans are currently located in Batesville, Newport, Heber Springs, Jonesboro, Mount Home, Russellville, Mena, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Hope, and El Dorado. Our volunteer drivers will conveniently pick up patients at designated areas and safely transport them to the clinics at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and/or Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center. Patients will then be returned to their pick-up location after the last passenger has finished with their appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
Map of Little Rock campus
Phone: 501-257-6991

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Departure Times*
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) 7:00 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Southside -- Church parking lot 7:00 a.m. 7:10 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Pleasant Plains -- Exxon station 7:00 a.m. 7:20 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Bald Knob -- Exxon station (exit 55) 7:00 a.m. 7:40 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Searcy -- Exxon station (exit 46) 7:00 a.m. 7:50 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Beebe -- Country Store (exit 28) 7:00 a.m. 8:10 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Cabot -- New Service Station (exit 16) 7:00 a.m. 8:25 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Jacksonville -- Waffle House (exit 9) 7:00 a.m. 8:35 a.m.
Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street) Little Rock -- Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their appointments, but no later than 2:30 p.m. 7:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 6:15 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 Smackover - Sumac Valero at Highway 7 6:15 a.m. 6:35 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 El Dorado - Mellor Park Mall N.W. Ave. 6:15 a.m. 6:45 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 Hampton - 167/278 intersection at C-store 6:15 a.m. 7:15 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 Fordyce - McDonalds at Highway 167 6:15 a.m. 7:40 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 Farindale - Farindale store & station at Highway 167 6:15 a.m. 7:55 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 Sheridan -Wal-Mart parking lot 6:15 a.m. 8:20 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 Little Rock VA - CAVHS 6:15 a.m. 9:15 a.m.
Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7 Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm. 6:15 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital Alma - Sargent's 66, exit 13, north side of I-40
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital Ozark - Flying J Truck Stop, exit 37
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital Clarksville - Hardee's, exit 55
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital Russellville - McDonalds next to Pilot truck stop
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital Morrilton - Shell station, exit 107
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital Conway - Big Lots parking, exit 127
Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street 6:45 a.m.
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street Rosebud - Jim Dandy/Conoco 6:45 a.m. 7:15 a.m.
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street El Paso - Shell Station/McDonalds 6:45 a.m. 7:45 a.m.
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street Cabot - Exxon, Highway 5 6:45 a.m. 8:00 a.m.
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street Quitman - Lonestar parking lot, Highway 25 6:45 a.m. 7:00 a.m.
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street Guy - Thunderbird station 6:45 a.m. 7:05 a.m.
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street Greenbrier 6:45 a.m. 7:15 a.m.
Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Medical Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm. 6:45 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Hope - Sheriff's office 7:00 a.m.
Hope - Sheriff's office Prescott - TA truck stop, exit 44 7:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m.
Hope - Sheriff's office Gurdon - Shell station, exit 63 7:00 a.m. 7:50 a.m.
Hope - Sheriff's office Caddo Valley - Cracker Barrel restaurant, exit 78 7:00 a.m. 8:15 a.m.
Hope - Sheriff's office Malvern - J Mart/Fina station, exit 98 7:00 a.m. 8:40 a.m.
Hope - Sheriff's office Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm. 7:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Hot Springs - Courthouse 7:30 a.m.
Hot Springs - Courthouse Masonic Lodge, intersection Highways 5 and 128 7:30 a.m. 7:45 a.m
Hot Springs - Courthouse Hot Springs Village - Call-in only 7:30 a.m. 7:50 a.m.
Hot Springs - Courthouse Benton - Colton's Steakhouse, exit 117 7:30 a.m. 8:00 a.m.
Hot Springs - Courthouse Bryant-Bauxite - Exxon station, exit 123 - Call-in only 7:30 a.m. 8:15 a.m.
Hot Springs - Courthouse Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm. 7:30 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance 6:00 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Wynne - Frist Financial Bank, 528 Merriman Ave. 6:00 a.m. 6:55 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Forrest City - Shell station, 100 Holiday Drive 6:00 a.m. 7:05 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Palestine - Loves Travel, 1010 N. Main Street 6:00 a.m. 7:10 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Brinkley - Road Ranger, 2202 N. Main Street 6:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Biscoe - City Hall 6:00 a.m. 7:45 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance De Valls Bluff - Breaktime station, Highway 70 6:00 a.m. 7:55 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Hazen - Citgo/Cenex station, Highway 70 6:00 a.m. 8:20 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Carlisle - Town Market, Highway 70 6:00 a.m. 8:30 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Lonoke - Get-N-Go, Highway 70 6:00 a.m. 8:40 a.m.
Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm. 6:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Mena - Wendy's 6:00 a.m.
Mena - Wendy's Ink - Grave's propane 6:00 a.m. 6:10 a.m.
Mena - Wendy's Cherry Hill - Cafe/store 6:00 a.m. 6:15 a.m.
Mena - Wendy's Pine Ridge - Lum & Abner store 6:00 a.m. 6:25 a.m.
Mena - Wendy's Pencil Bluff - Hop's Deli 6:00 a.m. 6:30 a.m.
Mena - Wendy's Mt. Ida - Courthouse 6:00 a.m. 6:45 a.m
Mena - Wendy's Crystal Springs - Burl's Restaurant 6:00 a.m. 7:05 a.m.
Mena - Wendy's Hot Springs - McDonald's, Highways 220 and 227 6:00 a.m. 7:45 a.m.
Mena - Wendy's Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm. 6:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street 6:00 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Flippen - Sunfast Market, Highway 62 6:00 a.m. 6:20 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Harrett - intersection of Highways 14 and 127 6:00 a.m. 6:50 a.m
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Morningstar - old grocery store on right 6:00 a.m. 7:05 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Marshall - Dogwood Cafe 6:00 a.m. 7:15 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Leslie - Shell station 6:00 a.m. 7:25 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Clinton - McDonald's 6:00 a.m. 7:45 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Bee Branch - Old Feed Store 6:00 a.m. 8:20 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Damascus - new City Hall 6:00 a.m. 8:30 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Greenbrier - Life Song Baptist Church 6:00 a.m. 8:40 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Conway - Hobby Lobby 6:00 a.m. 8:55 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Conway CBOC 6:00 a.m. 9:00 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm. 6:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street 6:00 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Saleville - City Hall 6:00 a.m. 6:10 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Norfork - U.S. Post Office 6:00 a.m. 6:20 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Norfork - Hughes Market 6:00 a.m. 6:25 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Calico Rock - Music Center 6:00 a.m. 6:30 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Anglers Restaurant - Highways 5 and 9 6:00 a.m. 6:50 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Mountain View - Hardee's Restaurant 6:00 a.m. 7:05 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Drasco - Exxon station 6:00 a.m. 7:20 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Tumbling Shoals - VFW parking lot 6:00 a.m. 7:45 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Heber Springs - Sugarloaf 66 6:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.
Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm. 6:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane 7:00 a.m.
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane Bradford - Dollar General 7:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m.
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane Bald Knob - Exxon station, exit 55 7:00 a.m. 7:45 a.m.
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane Searcy - Exxon station, exit 46 7:00 a.m. 7:50 a.m.
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane Beebe - Country Store, exit 28 7:00 a.m. 8:10 a.m.
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane Cabot - Exxon station, exit 16 7:00 a.m. 8:25 a.m.
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane Jacksonville - Waffle House 7:00 a.m. 8:35 a.m.
Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm. 7:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office 8:00 a.m.
Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office White Hall - JRMC, exit 32 8:00 a.m. 8:15 a.m.
Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office Redfield - Fina station, exit 20 8:00 a.m. 8:25 a.m.
Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm. 8:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.
Departure Times*
Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street 7:00 a.m.
Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street Russellville - Staples, exit 84 7:00 a.m. 7:15 a.m.
Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street Atkins - SAV-A-LOT, exit 94 - Call-in only 7:00 a.m. 7:45 a.m.
Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street Morrilton - Loves, exit 107 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m.
Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street Conway - Big Lots, exit 127 7:00 a.m. 8:25 a.m.
Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street Blackwell-Morgan-Mayflower - Call-in for information 7:00 a.m.
Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but Veterans should check in NO LATER than 2:30 pm. 7:00 a.m. *All times are approximate.

Other Veteran shuttle services

Non-DAV van services

Valuable resources for Arkansas transportation services are available for Veterans unable to use the VTN supported by DAV, or who just need a ride.  The costs are minimal and required coordination by the Veteran or his or her care provider.

Arkansas Transit -- Public transportation options

Arkansas urban public transportation systems

Some state and local public bodies are eligible to receive funds and operate transportation systems under section 5307 of the Federal Transit Act in municipalities of more than 50,000 in population. 

Urban and rural public transportation systems

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:

  • All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
  • The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
  • Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
  • Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
  • Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
  • If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
  • Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
  • Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
  • Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
  • The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
  • Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
    (M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)
Last updated: