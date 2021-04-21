Van Services for Veterans
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN), through community partnerships with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), provides free van rides to and from John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in Central Arkansas for Veterans for appointments who don’t have other transportation options.
About DAV services
DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.
Vans are currently located in Batesville, Newport, Heber Springs, Jonesboro, Mount Home, Russellville, Mena, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Hope, and El Dorado. Our volunteer drivers will conveniently pick up patients at designated areas and safely transport them to the clinics at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and/or Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center. Patients will then be returned to their pick-up location after the last passenger has finished with their appointments.
Arrange a ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.
John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
Map of Little Rock campus
Phone: 501-257-6991
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|7:00 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Southside -- Church parking lot
|7:00 a.m.
|7:10 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Pleasant Plains -- Exxon station
|7:00 a.m.
|7:20 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Bald Knob -- Exxon station (exit 55)
|7:00 a.m.
|7:40 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Searcy -- Exxon station (exit 46)
|7:00 a.m.
|7:50 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Beebe -- Country Store (exit 28)
|7:00 a.m.
|8:10 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Cabot -- New Service Station (exit 16)
|7:00 a.m.
|8:25 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Jacksonville -- Waffle House (exit 9)
|7:00 a.m.
|8:35 a.m.
|Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)
|Little Rock -- Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their appointments, but no later than 2:30 p.m.
|7:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|6:15 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|Smackover - Sumac Valero at Highway 7
|6:15 a.m.
|6:35 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|El Dorado - Mellor Park Mall N.W. Ave.
|6:15 a.m.
|6:45 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|Hampton - 167/278 intersection at C-store
|6:15 a.m.
|7:15 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|Fordyce - McDonalds at Highway 167
|6:15 a.m.
|7:40 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|Farindale - Farindale store & station at Highway 167
|6:15 a.m.
|7:55 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|Sheridan -Wal-Mart parking lot
|6:15 a.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|Little Rock VA - CAVHS
|6:15 a.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|Camden - Carnes Park, Highway 7
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.
|6:15 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|Alma - Sargent's 66, exit 13, north side of I-40
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|Ozark - Flying J Truck Stop, exit 37
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|Clarksville - Hardee's, exit 55
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|Russellville - McDonalds next to Pilot truck stop
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|Morrilton - Shell station, exit 107
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|Conway - Big Lots parking, exit 127
|Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospital
|*All times are approximate.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|6:45 a.m.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|Rosebud - Jim Dandy/Conoco
|6:45 a.m.
|7:15 a.m.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|El Paso - Shell Station/McDonalds
|6:45 a.m.
|7:45 a.m.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|Cabot - Exxon, Highway 5
|6:45 a.m.
|8:00 a.m.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|Quitman - Lonestar parking lot, Highway 25
|6:45 a.m.
|7:00 a.m.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|Guy - Thunderbird station
|6:45 a.m.
|7:05 a.m.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|Greenbrier
|6:45 a.m.
|7:15 a.m.
|Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Medical Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.
|6:45 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Hope - Sheriff's office
|7:00 a.m.
|Hope - Sheriff's office
|Prescott - TA truck stop, exit 44
|7:00 a.m.
|7:30 a.m.
|Hope - Sheriff's office
|Gurdon - Shell station, exit 63
|7:00 a.m.
|7:50 a.m.
|Hope - Sheriff's office
|Caddo Valley - Cracker Barrel restaurant, exit 78
|7:00 a.m.
|8:15 a.m.
|Hope - Sheriff's office
|Malvern - J Mart/Fina station, exit 98
|7:00 a.m.
|8:40 a.m.
|Hope - Sheriff's office
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.
|7:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Hot Springs - Courthouse
|7:30 a.m.
|Hot Springs - Courthouse
|Masonic Lodge, intersection Highways 5 and 128
|7:30 a.m.
|7:45 a.m
|Hot Springs - Courthouse
|Hot Springs Village - Call-in only
|7:30 a.m.
|7:50 a.m.
|Hot Springs - Courthouse
|Benton - Colton's Steakhouse, exit 117
|7:30 a.m.
|8:00 a.m.
|Hot Springs - Courthouse
|Bryant-Bauxite - Exxon station, exit 123 - Call-in only
|7:30 a.m.
|8:15 a.m.
|Hot Springs - Courthouse
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.
|7:30 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|6:00 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Wynne - Frist Financial Bank, 528 Merriman Ave.
|6:00 a.m.
|6:55 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Forrest City - Shell station, 100 Holiday Drive
|6:00 a.m.
|7:05 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Palestine - Loves Travel, 1010 N. Main Street
|6:00 a.m.
|7:10 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Brinkley - Road Ranger, 2202 N. Main Street
|6:00 a.m.
|7:30 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Biscoe - City Hall
|6:00 a.m.
|7:45 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|De Valls Bluff - Breaktime station, Highway 70
|6:00 a.m.
|7:55 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Hazen - Citgo/Cenex station, Highway 70
|6:00 a.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Carlisle - Town Market, Highway 70
|6:00 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Lonoke - Get-N-Go, Highway 70
|6:00 a.m.
|8:40 a.m.
|Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.
|6:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Mena - Wendy's
|6:00 a.m.
|Mena - Wendy's
|Ink - Grave's propane
|6:00 a.m.
|6:10 a.m.
|Mena - Wendy's
|Cherry Hill - Cafe/store
|6:00 a.m.
|6:15 a.m.
|Mena - Wendy's
|Pine Ridge - Lum & Abner store
|6:00 a.m.
|6:25 a.m.
|Mena - Wendy's
|Pencil Bluff - Hop's Deli
|6:00 a.m.
|6:30 a.m.
|Mena - Wendy's
|Mt. Ida - Courthouse
|6:00 a.m.
|6:45 a.m
|Mena - Wendy's
|Crystal Springs - Burl's Restaurant
|6:00 a.m.
|7:05 a.m.
|Mena - Wendy's
|Hot Springs - McDonald's, Highways 220 and 227
|6:00 a.m.
|7:45 a.m.
|Mena - Wendy's
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.
|6:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|6:00 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Flippen - Sunfast Market, Highway 62
|6:00 a.m.
|6:20 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Harrett - intersection of Highways 14 and 127
|6:00 a.m.
|6:50 a.m
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Morningstar - old grocery store on right
|6:00 a.m.
|7:05 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Marshall - Dogwood Cafe
|6:00 a.m.
|7:15 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Leslie - Shell station
|6:00 a.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Clinton - McDonald's
|6:00 a.m.
|7:45 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Bee Branch - Old Feed Store
|6:00 a.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Damascus - new City Hall
|6:00 a.m.
|8:30 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Greenbrier - Life Song Baptist Church
|6:00 a.m.
|8:40 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Conway - Hobby Lobby
|6:00 a.m.
|8:55 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Conway CBOC
|6:00 a.m.
|9:00 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.
|6:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|6:00 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Saleville - City Hall
|6:00 a.m.
|6:10 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Norfork - U.S. Post Office
|6:00 a.m.
|6:20 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Norfork - Hughes Market
|6:00 a.m.
|6:25 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Calico Rock - Music Center
|6:00 a.m.
|6:30 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Anglers Restaurant - Highways 5 and 9
|6:00 a.m.
|6:50 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Mountain View - Hardee's Restaurant
|6:00 a.m.
|7:05 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Drasco - Exxon station
|6:00 a.m.
|7:20 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Tumbling Shoals - VFW parking lot
|6:00 a.m.
|7:45 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Heber Springs - Sugarloaf 66
|6:00 a.m.
|8:00 a.m.
|Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.
|6:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|7:00 a.m.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|Bradford - Dollar General
|7:00 a.m.
|7:30 a.m.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|Bald Knob - Exxon station, exit 55
|7:00 a.m.
|7:45 a.m.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|Searcy - Exxon station, exit 46
|7:00 a.m.
|7:50 a.m.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|Beebe - Country Store, exit 28
|7:00 a.m.
|8:10 a.m.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|Cabot - Exxon station, exit 16
|7:00 a.m.
|8:25 a.m.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|Jacksonville - Waffle House
|7:00 a.m.
|8:35 a.m.
|Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.
|7:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office
|8:00 a.m.
|Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office
|White Hall - JRMC, exit 32
|8:00 a.m.
|8:15 a.m.
|Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office
|Redfield - Fina station, exit 20
|8:00 a.m.
|8:25 a.m.
|Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.
|8:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
|Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street
|7:00 a.m.
|Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street
|Russellville - Staples, exit 84
|7:00 a.m.
|7:15 a.m.
|Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street
|Atkins - SAV-A-LOT, exit 94 - Call-in only
|7:00 a.m.
|7:45 a.m.
|Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street
|Morrilton - Loves, exit 107
|7:00 a.m.
|8:00 a.m.
|Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street
|Conway - Big Lots, exit 127
|7:00 a.m.
|8:25 a.m.
|Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street
|Blackwell-Morgan-Mayflower - Call-in for information
|7:00 a.m.
|Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street
|Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but Veterans should check in NO LATER than 2:30 pm.
|7:00 a.m.
|*All times are approximate.
Other Veteran shuttle services
Non-DAV van services
Valuable resources for Arkansas transportation services are available for Veterans unable to use the VTN supported by DAV, or who just need a ride. The costs are minimal and required coordination by the Veteran or his or her care provider.
Arkansas Transit -- Public transportation options
Arkansas urban public transportation systems
Some state and local public bodies are eligible to receive funds and operate transportation systems under section 5307 of the Federal Transit Act in municipalities of more than 50,000 in population.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)