Van Services for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Vans are currently located in Batesville, Newport, Heber Springs, Jonesboro, Mount Home, Russellville, Mena, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Hope, and El Dorado. Our volunteer drivers will conveniently pick up patients at designated areas and safely transport them to the clinics at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and/or Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center. Patients will then be returned to their pick-up location after the last passenger has finished with their appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital

4300 West 7th Street

Little Rock, AR 72205

Map of Little Rock campus

Phone: 501-257-6991

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.