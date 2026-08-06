Skip to Content

Van Services for Veterans

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN), through community partnerships with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), provides free van rides to and from John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in Central Arkansas for Veterans for appointments who don’t have other transportation options.

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Vans are currently located in Batesville, Newport, Heber Springs, Jonesboro, Mount Home, Russellville, Mena, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Hope, and El Dorado. Our volunteer drivers will conveniently pick up patients at designated areas and safely transport them to the clinics at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and/or Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center. Patients will then be returned to their pick-up location after the last passenger has finished with their appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
Map of Little Rock campus
Phone: 501-257-6991

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Batesville Route - Mondays and Wednesdays - 870-793-8812

Batesville -- Sheriff's Office (Myer's Street)7:00 a.m.Southside -- Church parking lot7:10 a.m.Pleasant Plains -- Exxon station7:20 a.m.Bald Knob -- Exxon station (exit 55)7:40 a.m.Searcy -- Exxon station (exit 46)7:50 a.m.Beebe -- Country Store (exit 28)8:10 a.m.Cabot -- New Service Station (exit 16)8:25 a.m.Jacksonville -- Waffle House (exit 9)8:35 a.m.Little Rock -- Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their appointments, but no later than 2:30 p.m.*All times are approximate.

El Dorado/Camden Route - Tuesdays & Thursdays 870-837-2216

El Dorado Community Based Outpatient Clinic6:15 a.m.Sumac Valero at Highway 76:35 a.m.CAMDEN Littlefield Express Gas Station #226:45 a.m.Fordyce - McDonalds at Highway 1677:40 a.m.Sheridan Circle K at 3265 US 167 N8:20 a.m.Little Rock/North Little Rock VAMC9:15 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their VA Med Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.*All times are approximate

Fayetteville - Monday through Friday - 479-444-5041

Fayetteville - Main lobby, old hospitalAlma - Sargent's 66, exit 13, north side of I-40Ozark - Flying J Truck Stop, exit 37Clarksville - Hardee's, exit 55Russellville - McDonalds next to Pilot truck stopMorrilton - Shell station, exit 107Conway - Big Lots parking, exit 127*All times are approximate.

Heber Springs - Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Fridays - 501-362-6211

Heber Springs - 710 North Scott Street6:45 a.m.Rosebud - Jim Dandy/Conoco7:15 a.m.El Paso - Shell Station/McDonalds7:45 a.m.Cabot - Exxon, Highway 58:00 a.m.Quitman - Lonestar parking lot, Highway 257:00 a.m.Guy - Thunderbird station7:05 a.m.Greenbrier7:15 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Medical Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.*All times are approximate.

Hope - Mondays and Wednesdays - 870-359-9051

Hope - Sheriff's office7:00 a.m.Prescott - TA truck stop, exit 447:30 a.m.Gurdon - Shell station, exit 637:50 a.m.Caddo Valley - Cracker Barrel restaurant, exit 788:15 a.m.Malvern - J Mart/Fina station, exit 988:40 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed their VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.*All times are approximate.

Hot Springs - Monday through Friday - 501-262-0456

Hot Springs - Courthouse7:30 a.m.Masonic Lodge, intersection Highways 5 and 1287:45 a.mHot Springs Village - Call-in only7:50 a.m.Benton - Colton's Steakhouse, exit 1178:00 a.m.Bryant-Bauxite - Exxon station, exit 123 - Call-in only8:15 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.*All times are approximate.

Jonesboro - Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - 870-932-1052

Jonesboro - Turtle Creek Mall, Target entrance6:00 a.m.Wynne - Frist Financial Bank, 528 Merriman Ave.6:55 a.m.Forrest City - Shell station, 100 Holiday Drive7:05 a.m.Palestine - Loves Travel, 1010 N. Main Street7:10 a.m.Brinkley - Road Ranger, 2202 N. Main Street7:30 a.m.Biscoe - City Hall7:45 a.m.De Valls Bluff - Breaktime station, Highway 707:55 a.m.Hazen - Citgo/Cenex station, Highway 708:20 a.m.Carlisle - Town Market, Highway 708:30 a.m.Lonoke - Get-N-Go, Highway 708:40 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.*All times are approximate.

Mena - Monday through Friday - 479-394-8147

Mena - Wendy's6:00 a.m.Ink - Grave's propane6:10 a.m.Cherry Hill - Cafe/store6:15 a.m.Pine Ridge - Lum & Abner store6:25 a.m.Pencil Bluff - Hop's Deli6:30 a.m.Mt. Ida - Courthouse6:45 a.mCrystal Springs - Burl's Restaurant7:05 a.m.Hot Springs - McDonald's, Highways 220 and 2277:45 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.*All times are approximate.

Mountain Home West - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays - 870-425-2003

Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street6:00 a.m.Flippen - Sunfast Market, Highway 626:20 a.m.Harrett - intersection of Highways 14 and 1276:50 a.mMorningstar - old grocery store on right7:05 a.m.Marshall - Dogwood Cafe7:15 a.m.Leslie - Shell station7:25 a.m.Clinton - McDonald's7:45 a.m.Bee Branch - Old Feed Store8:20 a.m.Damascus - new City Hall8:30 a.m.Greenbrier - Life Song Baptist Church8:40 a.m.Conway - Hobby Lobby8:55 a.m.Conway CBOC9:00 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.*All times are approximate.

Mountain Home East - Thursdays - 870-425-2003

Mountain Home - VFW, 7th & Gray Street6:00 a.m.Saleville - City Hall6:10 a.m.Norfork - U.S. Post Office6:20 a.m.Norfork - Hughes Market6:25 a.m.Calico Rock - Music Center6:30 a.m.Anglers Restaurant - Highways 5 and 96:50 a.m.Mountain View - Hardee's Restaurant7:05 a.m.Drasco - Exxon station7:20 a.m.Tumbling Shoals - VFW parking lot7:45 a.m.Heber Springs - Sugarloaf 668:00 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 3:00 pm.*All times are approximate.

Newport - Tuesdays - 870-523-9189

Newport - VFW on Brandenburg Lane7:00 a.m.Bradford - Dollar General7:30 a.m.Bald Knob - Exxon station, exit 557:45 a.m.Searcy - Exxon station, exit 467:50 a.m.Beebe - Country Store, exit 288:10 a.m.Cabot - Exxon station, exit 168:25 a.m.Jacksonville - Waffle House8:35 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.*All times are approximate.

Pine Bluff - Wednesdays - 870-541-5495

Pine Bluff - Main street, behind Veteran Service Office8:00 a.m.White Hall - JRMC, exit 328:15 a.m.Redfield - Fina station, exit 208:25 a.m.Van will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but NO LATER than 2:30 pm.*All times are approximate.

Russellville - Monday through Friday - 479-968-6049

Russellville - DAV building, 1502 E. 2nd Street7:00 a.m.Russellville - Staples, exit 847:15 a.m.Atkins - SAV-A-LOT, exit 94 - Call-in only7:45 a.m.Morrilton - Loves, exit 1078:00 a.m.Conway - Big Lots, exit 1278:25 a.m.Blackwell-Morgan-Mayflower - Call-in for informationVan will depart Little Rock when all riders have completed them VA Med. Center appointments, but Veterans should check in NO LATER than 2:30 pm.*All times are approximate.

Other Veteran shuttle services

Non-DAV van services

Valuable resources for Arkansas transportation services are available for Veterans unable to use the VTN supported by DAV, or who just need a ride.  The costs are minimal and required coordination by the Veteran or his or her care provider.

Arkansas Transit -- Public transportation options

Arkansas urban public transportation systems

Some state and local public bodies are eligible to receive funds and operate transportation systems under section 5307 of the Federal Transit Act in municipalities of more than 50,000 in population. 

Urban and rural public transportation systems

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:

  • All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
  • The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
  • Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
  • Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
  • Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
  • If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
  • Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
  • Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
  • Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
  • The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
  • Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
    (M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)

Last updated: 