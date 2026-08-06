Van Services for Veterans
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN), through community partnerships with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), provides free van rides to and from John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in Central Arkansas for Veterans for appointments who don’t have other transportation options.
About DAV services
DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.
Vans are currently located in Batesville, Newport, Heber Springs, Jonesboro, Mount Home, Russellville, Mena, Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Hope, and El Dorado. Our volunteer drivers will conveniently pick up patients at designated areas and safely transport them to the clinics at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and/or Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center. Patients will then be returned to their pick-up location after the last passenger has finished with their appointments.
Arrange a ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.
John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
Map of Little Rock campus
Phone: 501-257-6991
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
Batesville Route - Mondays and Wednesdays - 870-793-8812
El Dorado/Camden Route - Tuesdays & Thursdays 870-837-2216
Fayetteville - Monday through Friday - 479-444-5041
Heber Springs - Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Fridays - 501-362-6211
Hope - Mondays and Wednesdays - 870-359-9051
Hot Springs - Monday through Friday - 501-262-0456
Jonesboro - Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - 870-932-1052
Mena - Monday through Friday - 479-394-8147
Mountain Home West - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays - 870-425-2003
Mountain Home East - Thursdays - 870-425-2003
Newport - Tuesdays - 870-523-9189
Pine Bluff - Wednesdays - 870-541-5495
Russellville - Monday through Friday - 479-968-6049
Other Veteran shuttle services
Non-DAV van services
Valuable resources for Arkansas transportation services are available for Veterans unable to use the VTN supported by DAV, or who just need a ride. The costs are minimal and required coordination by the Veteran or his or her care provider.
Arkansas Transit -- Public transportation options
Arkansas urban public transportation systems
Some state and local public bodies are eligible to receive funds and operate transportation systems under section 5307 of the Federal Transit Act in municipalities of more than 50,000 in population.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)