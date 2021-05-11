Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and elsewhere in the VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Nursing Careers

CAVHS is one of the largest and busiest VA medical centers in the nation and we are always looking for heroes who want to serve heroes. We have positions open at a large Veterans hospital, expansive VA medical center and at our eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). Visit our Nursing careers page to start a journey that includes great benefits, strong leadership, and specialty opportunities.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.

Doing business with VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Central Arkansas health care, please call Human Resources at 501-257-1677. We suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve and Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16).