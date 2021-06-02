Internships and fellowships

 Skip to Content
VA Central Arkansas health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System has a robust health care professions education program.  We partner with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and train students, residents, and interns in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.  In addition, the VA's Nation Nursing Education Initiative (NNEI) programs offers scholarships to help VA nurses.

Richard Harper, MD

Richard Harper MD

Associate Chief of Staff for Education

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone: 501-650-9426

Email: Richard.Harper2@va.gov

