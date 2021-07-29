Clinical psychology postdoctoral and inter-professional fellowship program

The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship is accredited by the CoA of the APA. Following our last site visit, the program was re-accredited for seven years, with our next site visit scheduled in 2021.

For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979