Clinical psychology postdoctoral and inter-professional fellowship program

The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship is accredited by the APA Commission of Accreditation. Following our last site visit in 2022, the program was re-accredited for 10 years, with our next site visit scheduled in 2032.

For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:



Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

Phone: