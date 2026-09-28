Clinical psychology postdoctoral and inter-professional fellowship program
We take great pride in training programs that equip the next generation of clinicians to meet the future challenges of Veteran mental health treatment and recovery.
Psychology training programs
Thank you for your interest in our Psychology Training Programs. The Psychology Training Program at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) offers a Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship, a Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship, and a two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship. These programs are based on a practitioner-scholar model of training. We take great pride in the services and care we provide our Veterans and in the training we offer. We provide rigorous training in a supportive environment to equip the next generation of clinicians to meet the challenges of mental health treatment and recovery.
Upcoming Meet and Greet Sessions
Please check back for more information on future Meet and Greet Sessions. Also feel free to reach out to our Training Director, Dr. Erica Moseby at Erica.Moseby@va.gov
APA accreditation
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship is accredited by the APA Commission of Accreditation. Following our last site visit in 2022, the program was re-accredited for 10 years, with our next site visit scheduled in 2032.
For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone:
Eligibility
The Psychology Training Program adheres to APPIC policy regarding offers and acceptances for training. Qualified doctoral and postdoctoral candidates enrolled in or having completed APA-accredited graduate programs in clinical or counseling psychology are eligible to apply. For more information on current eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA, please visit the following website: www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship
The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship trains psychologists in general, advanced practice competencies and how to function effectively as a psychologist in a broad range of multidisciplinary settings. The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Interprofessional Fellowship features two clinical training tracks with the emphasis areas in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery / Serious Mental Illness (PSR/SMI) and Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). At this time, we have four to six slots in the PSR/SMI track and one slot in the PTSD track. Both tracks strive to provide strong training in evidence-based practices and to promote a recovery orientation in all services provided. Considerable attention is paid to the professional development of the Fellow as a clinician, consultant, clinical scholar, supervisor, educator, program innovator and evaluator, interdisciplinary team member, and consumer advocate.
Erica Moseby PhD
Director of Training
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: erica.moseby@va.gov