Neuropsychology postdoctoral fellowship
This fellowship opportunity provides training in Adult Clinical Neuropsychology. Fellows are prepared to meet eligibility requirements for ABPP in clinical neuropsychology through ABCN.
Psychology training programs
Thank you for your interest in our Psychology Training Programs. The Psychology Training Program at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) offers a Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship, a Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship, and a two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship. These programs are based on a practitioner-scholar model of training. We take great pride in the services and care we provide our Veterans and in the training we offer. We provide rigorous training in a supportive environment to equip the next generation of clinicians to meet the challenges of mental health treatment and recovery.
The Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship has submitted an accreditation self-study to APA and has received notification of approval for an accreditation site visit. Please be advised that there is no assurance that the Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship will successfully achieve accreditation. The Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship is currently a participating member in the Association for Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN).
For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone: 202-336-5979
The Psychology Training Program at CAVHS values diversity and believes that a range of backgrounds brings a variety of ideas, perspectives, and experiences that will create a productive work environment in which talents are fully utilized and VA objectives are met. Organizational policies and procedures are designed to promote equal opportunity and provide protection for all staff. CAVHS aspires to combat prejudice, stereotyping, and harassment and is committed to the continued development of the personal and professional skills of its employees, who are treated in a fair and unbiased way and given every encouragement to realize their potential. We aim to ensure that the services we provide to clients and candidates do not discriminate against race, heritage, gender, religious or non-religious beliefs, nationality, family background, age, disability, or sexuality. We encourage applications to our training program from diverse applicants.
The Psychology Training Program adheres to APPIC policy regarding offers and acceptances for training. Qualified doctoral and postdoctoral candidates enrolled in or having completed APA-accredited graduate programs in clinical or counseling psychology are eligible to apply. For more information on current eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA, please visit the following website: www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship offers four positions that provide two years of specialty training in clinical neuropsychology at the postdoctoral level. The goal of the program is to provide advanced training in the specialty of clinical neuropsychology consistent with the International Neuropsychological Society, Society for Clinical Neuropsychology, and Houston Conference specialty guidelines for training in Clinical Neuropsychology. Fellows are prepared for independent practice as neuropsychologists who also meet eligibility requirements for American Board of Professional Psychology in Clinical Neuropsychology (ABPP-CN) through the American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology.
APPCN national match number: 9101
Applications due: No openings for 2022-2024
Director, Neuropsychology Fellowship
VA Central Arkansas health care
Email: scott.mooney@va.gov