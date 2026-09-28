The two-year Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency was re-established at CAVHS in 2020. In October 2022, we had our initial site visit, and our program is currently “Accredited on contingency.” Our program is currently a participating member in the Association for Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology.

For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979