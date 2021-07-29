The Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship has submitted an accreditation self-study to APA and has received notification of approval for an accreditation site visit. Please be advised that there is no assurance that the Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship will successfully achieve accreditation. The Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship is currently a participating member in the Association for Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology (APPCN).

For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979