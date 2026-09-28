Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency
This residency opportunity provides training in Adult Clinical Neuropsychology. Residents are prepared to meet eligibility requirements for board certification in clinical neuropsychology through ABPP/ABCN.
APA accreditation
The two-year Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency was re-established at CAVHS in 2020. In October 2022, we had our initial site visit, and our program is currently “Accredited on contingency.” Our program is currently a participating member in the Association for Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology.
For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone: 202-336-5979
Eligibility
The Psychology Training Program adheres to APPIC policy regarding offers and acceptances for training. Qualified postdoctoral candidates enrolled in or have completed an APA-accredited, CPA-accredited, or PCSAS-accredited graduate program in clinical or counseling psychology are eligible to apply. For more information on current eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA, please visit the following website: https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp
Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency
The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency offers two (2) positions that provide two (2) years of specialty training in clinical neuropsychology at the postdoctoral level. The goal of the program is to provide advanced training in the specialty of clinical neuropsychology consistent with the International Neuropsychological Society and Houston Conference specialty guidelines for training in Clinical Neuropsychology. Residents are prepared for independent practice as neuropsychologists who also meet eligibility requirements for American Board of Professional Psychology in Clinical Neuropsychology (ABPP-CN) through the American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology.
APPCN national match number: 9101
Applications due: 12/7/2026
Upcoming Informational Webinars
Tuesday, 11/10/2026 at at 10am (CST)
Thursday, 11/12/2026 at 1pm (CST)
Jennifer Mathis PhD, ABPP-CN
Director of Training
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: Jennifer.Mathis3@va.gov
Courtney Ghormley PhD, ABPP-Gero
Psychology Training Program Administrator
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: courtney.ghormley@va.gov