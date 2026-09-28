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Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency

This residency opportunity provides training in Adult Clinical Neuropsychology. Residents are prepared to meet eligibility requirements for board certification in clinical neuropsychology through ABPP/ABCN.

APA accreditation

The two-year Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency was re-established at CAVHS in 2020.  In October 2022, we had our initial site visit, and our program is currently “Accredited on contingency.”  Our program is currently a participating member in the Association for Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology.

For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone: 202-336-5979

Eligibility

The Psychology Training Program adheres to APPIC policy regarding offers and acceptances for training. Qualified postdoctoral candidates enrolled in or have completed an APA-accredited, CPA-accredited, or PCSAS-accredited graduate program in clinical or counseling psychology are eligible to apply. For more information on current eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA, please visit the following website: https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt-eligibility.asp

Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency

The two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Residency offers two (2) positions that provide two (2) years of specialty training in clinical neuropsychology at the postdoctoral level. The goal of the program is to provide advanced training in the specialty of clinical neuropsychology consistent with the International Neuropsychological Society and Houston Conference specialty guidelines for training in Clinical Neuropsychology. Residents are prepared for independent practice as neuropsychologists who also meet eligibility requirements for American Board of Professional Psychology in Clinical Neuropsychology (ABPP-CN) through the American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology.

APPCN national match number: 9101

Applications due: 12/7/2026

 

Upcoming Informational Webinars

Tuesday, 11/10/2026 at at 10am (CST) 

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Thursday, 11/12/2026 at 1pm (CST)  

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Jennifer Mathis, PhD, ABPP-CN, Director of Training

Jennifer Mathis PhD, ABPP-CN

Director of Training

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone:

Email: Jennifer.Mathis3@va.gov

Courtney Ghormley, Ph.D, Psychology Training Programs Administrator, Psychology Predoctoral Internship Director of Training

Courtney Ghormley PhD, ABPP-Gero

Psychology Training Program Administrator

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone:

Email: courtney.ghormley@va.gov

Last updated: 