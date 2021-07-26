Pharmacy residency PGY1 rotation descriptions

The PGY1 Resident will be required complete a geriatrics-focused rotation. The month-long experience involves the provision of direct patient care for patients admitted to the Geriatric Evaluation and Management Unit, Home-Based Primary Care Service, or the Community Living Center. The pharmacy practice resident will work in a clinical setting and interact with all team members including physicians, APNs, nurses, social workers, dieticians, patients and caregivers. This rotation is designed to allow the resident to gain independence as the pharmacist member of a multidisciplinary healthcare team, as well as improve literature retrieval skills and communication with other healthcare professionals. The resident is responsible for identifying, preventing and resolving medication therapy issues for patients and serving as a drug information resource for the team.

Residents will actively participate in discovering drug-induced problems, adjusting dosages when necessary, counseling patients on medications when appropriate, and making sure the patient is on the optimal drug regimen for each condition or disease state. The resident must devise strategies for accomplishing the rotation activities in a timely fashion while still completing other residency assignments. The resident may also be responsible for supervision of a senior pharmacy student in conjunction with the preceptor.