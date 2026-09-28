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Pharmacy residency program - PGY1 Curriculum

The purpose of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Post-Graduate Year One Pharmacy Residency Program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.

Required concentrated

  • Orientation (5 weeks)
  • Internal Medicine (2 months)
  • Advanced Acute Care* (1 month)
  • Geriatrics** (1 month)
  • Primary Care - Patient Aligned Care Team Clinic (1 month)
  • Anticoagulation Clinic (1 month)
  • Pharmacy Administration (1 month)
  • Electives (2 months)

* For Advanced Acute Care, resident will be assigned to Emergency Department, Medical Intensive Care, or Surgical Intensive Care.

** For Geriatrics, resident will be assigned to Long-term Care or Evaluation and Management (GEM) and Physical Rehabilitation.

Required longitudinal

  • Professional Practice Management
  • Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee
  • Education/Teaching
  • Practice Advancement Project
  • Inpatient Pharmacy Operations

Elective options

  • Cardiology/Liver Clinic
  • Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
  • Advanced Acute Care- Emergency Department
  • Geriatric Evaluation and Management (GEM) and Physical Rehabilitation
  • Geriatrics Long-term Care
  • Geriatrics Primary Care
  • Hematology/Oncology and Supportive Care
  • Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship
  • Advanced Acute Care- Medical Intensive Care
  • Outpatient Mental Health
  • Pain Management
  • Pain and Migraine Management
  • Palliative Care
  • Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Behavioral Health (PCBH)
  • Advanced Acute Care- Surgical Intensive Care
  • Telepain

Requirements for completion of the program

  • Pharmacist licensure within 120 days of start of program.
  • Completion of 52 weeks of residency.
  • Objective Achievement: Minimum of  75% ASHP objectives rated as Achieved for the Residency (ACHR).  And no objectives rated as "needs improvement" on final rating.
  • Participate in a medication-use evaluation and present at MUE workgroup meeting.
  • Complete one drug monograph.
  • Present at journal club sessions as assigned.
  • Present at pharmacy grand rounds as assigned.
  • Staffing in dispensing areas as assigned.  Residents will complete a minimum of 20 weekend shifts (maximum of 36 shifts).
  • Facilitation of one semester of Therapeutics Recitation at the UAMS College of Pharmacy.
  • Projects, presentation, and other work projects saved in designated electronic file.
  • Complete a practice-related project.
    • Complete a pre-designed project.
    • Associated manuscript must be submitted in format suitable for publication to the Residency Program Director by assigned deadline.
    • Present project results at venue as determined by program.
    • Develop new project and submit to IRB for "inverted project model" in second part of year.
    • Demonstrate appropriate storage of all project-related data and documents at the end of the year.
    • Closure of residency project with the IRB and VA R&D committee, and completion of your research audit (if applicable).

Optional but encouraged:

  • Completion of UAMS Teaching Certificate Program.
  • Completion of the UAMS Research Certificate Program.
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director/Education Coordinator

Angela Gordon Pharm.D., BCPS

PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director/Education Coordinator

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone:

Email: angela.gordon@va.gov

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency conducted by Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is accredited by ASHP.

Last updated: 