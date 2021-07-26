 Skip to Content
Pharmacy residency program - PGY1 Curriculum

The purpose of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Post-Graduate Year One Pharmacy Residency Program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.

  • Orientation (6 to 7 weeks)
  • Acute Care 1 (1 month)
  • Acute Care 2 (1 month)
  • Acute Care 3 (1 month)
  • Geriatrics (1 month)
  • Primary Care (1 month)
  • Medication Management (1 month)
  • Pharmacy Administration (1 month)
  • Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee
  • Pharmacy-Nursing Committee and Formulary Compliance Committee
  • Chief Resident
  • Drug Information
  • ADR Reporting
  • Non-formulary Consult Review
  • Practice-Related Project
  • Pain Service
  • Hematology/Oncology
  • Palliative Care
  • Infectious Disease
  • CHF/Liver Clinic
  • Mental Health 
  • Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
  • Pharmacy Telehealth
  • Women's Clinic

*Resident will select two elective options.  Each is a month-long experience.  Experiences may be tailored to the resident's interests.  The elective options listed above are some of the more commonly chosen elective rotations but it is not a comprehensive list. 
  • Residency Project
    • Platform presentation at CAVHS Residency Research Conference
    • Project to be submitted in manuscript form for journal publication
  • Staffing inpatient or outpatient based on needs of service
  • Formal Grand Rounds presentations
  • UAMS College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program
  • UAMS College of Pharmacy Research Certificate Program
  • Facilitation of UAMS College of Pharmacy Recitation course- one semester
  • Attendance at one regional and one national professional meeting (as funding allows)

* Full list of requirements will be provided with interview invitation.
Angela Gordon

Angela Gordon Pharm.D., BCPS

Pharmacy Residency PGY1 Program Director

VA Central Arkansas health care

Phone: 501-257-6364

Email: angela.gordon@va.gov

