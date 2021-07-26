Pharmacy residency program - PGY1 Curriculum
The purpose of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Post-Graduate Year One Pharmacy Residency Program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
- Orientation (6 to 7 weeks)
- Acute Care 1 (1 month)
- Acute Care 2 (1 month)
- Acute Care 3 (1 month)
- Geriatrics (1 month)
- Primary Care (1 month)
- Medication Management (1 month)
- Pharmacy Administration (1 month)
- Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee
- Pharmacy-Nursing Committee and Formulary Compliance Committee
- Chief Resident
- Drug Information
- ADR Reporting
- Non-formulary Consult Review
- Practice-Related Project
- Pain Service
- Hematology/Oncology
- Palliative Care
- Infectious Disease
- CHF/Liver Clinic
- Mental Health
- Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
- Pharmacy Telehealth
- Women's Clinic
*Resident will select two elective options. Each is a month-long experience. Experiences may be tailored to the resident's interests. The elective options listed above are some of the more commonly chosen elective rotations but it is not a comprehensive list.
- Residency Project
- Platform presentation at CAVHS Residency Research Conference
- Project to be submitted in manuscript form for journal publication
- Staffing inpatient or outpatient based on needs of service
- Formal Grand Rounds presentations
- UAMS College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program
- UAMS College of Pharmacy Research Certificate Program
- Facilitation of UAMS College of Pharmacy Recitation course- one semester
- Attendance at one regional and one national professional meeting (as funding allows)
* Full list of requirements will be provided with interview invitation.
Pharmacy Residency PGY1 Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-6364
Email: angela.gordon@va.gov