Pharmacy residency program - PGY1 Curriculum
The purpose of the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Post-Graduate Year One Pharmacy Residency Program is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Required concentrated
- Orientation (5 weeks)
- Internal Medicine (2 months)
- Advanced Acute Care* (1 month)
- Geriatrics** (1 month)
- Primary Care - Patient Aligned Care Team Clinic (1 month)
- Anticoagulation Clinic (1 month)
- Pharmacy Administration (1 month)
- Electives (2 months)
* For Advanced Acute Care, resident will be assigned to Emergency Department, Medical Intensive Care, or Surgical Intensive Care.
** For Geriatrics, resident will be assigned to Long-term Care or Evaluation and Management (GEM) and Physical Rehabilitation.
Required longitudinal
- Professional Practice Management
- Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee
- Education/Teaching
- Practice Advancement Project
- Inpatient Pharmacy Operations
Elective options
- Cardiology/Liver Clinic
- Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
- Advanced Acute Care- Emergency Department
- Geriatric Evaluation and Management (GEM) and Physical Rehabilitation
- Geriatrics Long-term Care
- Geriatrics Primary Care
- Hematology/Oncology and Supportive Care
- Infectious Disease/Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Advanced Acute Care- Medical Intensive Care
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Pain Management
- Pain and Migraine Management
- Palliative Care
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Behavioral Health (PCBH)
- Advanced Acute Care- Surgical Intensive Care
- Telepain
Requirements for completion of the program
- Pharmacist licensure within 120 days of start of program.
- Completion of 52 weeks of residency.
- Objective Achievement: Minimum of 75% ASHP objectives rated as Achieved for the Residency (ACHR). And no objectives rated as "needs improvement" on final rating.
- Participate in a medication-use evaluation and present at MUE workgroup meeting.
- Complete one drug monograph.
- Present at journal club sessions as assigned.
- Present at pharmacy grand rounds as assigned.
- Staffing in dispensing areas as assigned. Residents will complete a minimum of 20 weekend shifts (maximum of 36 shifts).
- Facilitation of one semester of Therapeutics Recitation at the UAMS College of Pharmacy.
- Projects, presentation, and other work projects saved in designated electronic file.
- Complete a practice-related project.
- Complete a pre-designed project.
- Associated manuscript must be submitted in format suitable for publication to the Residency Program Director by assigned deadline.
- Present project results at venue as determined by program.
- Develop new project and submit to IRB for "inverted project model" in second part of year.
- Demonstrate appropriate storage of all project-related data and documents at the end of the year.
- Closure of residency project with the IRB and VA R&D committee, and completion of your research audit (if applicable).
Optional but encouraged:
- Completion of UAMS Teaching Certificate Program.
- Completion of the UAMS Research Certificate Program.
Angela Gordon Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director/Education Coordinator
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: angela.gordon@va.gov
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency conducted by Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is accredited by ASHP.