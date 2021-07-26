Pharmacy residency program PGY2 Ambulatory Care Curriculum

Rotation Type: Required/Concentrated

The Home Based Primary Care concentrated experience involves the provision of direct patient care for homebound patients. The rotation site is located at the West Little Rock HBPC office. The resident will serve as the clinical pharmacist for multiple HBPC teams as assigned.

The Ambulatory Care PGY2 Resident will serve as the clinical pharmacist for multiple HBPC teams and will interact with all team members including physicians, APRNs, psychologists, nurses, social workers, dieticians, occupational therapists, patients and caregivers (both private and Medical Foster Home). This rotation is designed to provide the resident advanced experience serving as the clinical pharmacist on the multidisciplinary healthcare team. The preceptor will remain available for consult and feedback throughout the rotation. After a few days of preceptor observation, the resident will be encouraged to perform independently as a valuable member of the team. In this role the resident must be able to retrieve and interpret appropriate clinical literature then synthesize appropriate patient recommendations which will be communicated with other healthcare professionals during team meetings, note in the electronic chart, or via one to one interactions. The resident is responsible for identifying, preventing and resolving medication therapy issues for patients and serving as a drug information resource for the team. Residents will actively participate in discovering drug-induced problems, adjusting dosages when necessary, counseling patients on medications when appropriate, and making sure the patient is on the optimal drug regimen for each condition or disease state. Additionally, if applicable, residents will have the opportunity to serve as co-preceptors for 4th year pharmacy students and first year pharmacy practice residents. The resident may have the opportunity to participate in Performance Improvement projects and to provide presentations or educational handouts to the home care staff or caregiver groups.

This HBPC service has eight APRN managed, physician supervised Patient Aligned Care Teams (PaCTs) who provide comprehensive primary care to the patient in the home environment. The coverage area includes about a one hour radius from the Little Rock area. Our patient population consists predominantly of complex elderly male Veterans; however, there are some female patients as well as younger patients with extensive medical problems. The resident's primary workstation will be in the Benton Building at the Westlake Office Park. If time and resources allow, and at the request of the resident, home visits with preceptor or other members of the PACT team may be allowed.