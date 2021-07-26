Pharmacy residency program - PGY2 Geriatrics curriculum
Learn more about our pharmacy residency program's geriatrics curriculum.
Program purpose
PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
- Satisfactory completion of all rotations and required activities. If a rotation is not satisfactorily completed, appropriate remedial work must be completed as determined by the preceptors and program director
- Completion of 2080 hours of training
- Compliance with all institutional and departmental policies
- Completion of all assignments and projects as defined by the preceptors and Residency Program Director
- Completion of a residency project with a draft manuscript submitted in AJHP format to the Residency Program Director no later than the day of the Residency Research Conference (IRB approval may be required)
- Two major disease or treatment-related presentations (i.e. Grand Rounds) as well as presentation of the research project results at the CAVHS Residency Research Conference
- Attend at least one professional state or regional meeting and one national meeting (must be pharmacy-related) as approved by the RPD and Chief of Pharmacy
- Participate in recruiting activities for the residency
- Contribute to optimal patient care and achieve the mission and goals of CAVHS and the Pharmacy Service
- Demonstrate appropriate storage of all research-related data and documents at the end of the year
- Staffing requirements:
- Each resident will be required to practice as a pharmacist in a designated pharmacy operations area throughout the residency year.
- Residents will be assigned to a pharmacy operations area (inpatient or outpatient pharmacy) based on the current needs of pharmacy service.
- PGY2 residents will be scheduled for pharmacy operations staffing every 3 to 4 weekends and on two minor Federal holidays during the year. This may be less often based on the current needs of pharmacy service.
- PGY2 residents will be given priority for dual-appointment pay when funding is available. Dual-appointment provides pharmacist level pay for staffing and is obtained through an application process.
- Orientation / Primary Care (PACT) with emphasis in Geriatrics
- Geriatric Evaluation Management (GEM) Unit
- Geriatric Primary Care (GeriPACT) Clinic (PharmD preceptor)
- Geriatric Primary Care (GeriPACT) Clinic (MD preceptor)
- Geriatric Long-term Care /Community Living Center (CLC)
- Home Based Primary Care
- Longitudinal Memory Clinic
Pharmacy Residence PGY2 Geriatrics Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-3741
Email: madeline.burke@va.gov