Pharmacy residency program PGY2 Pain Management & Palliative Care curriculum

The Palliative Care rotation combines both inpatient and outpatient experiences throughout this experience. The outpatient learning experience provides the Palliative Care PGY2 resident with hands-on practice within the Hospice/Palliative Care clinic. This is an experience in which the resident will participate in the provision of pharmaceutical care to outpatients followed by the Hospice/Palliative Care team at the Little Rock campus.

This rotation allows for daily opportunities to provide specialized pharmaceutical care in the outpatient Palliative Care Clinic as well as the pharmacy-run pain clinic. The rotation is designed to give the Palliative Care PGY2 resident the opportunity to provide clinical pharmacy services for patients as a part of an interdisciplinary team, both providing recommendations for treatment as well as patient counseling as well as serving as the provider in treating chronic pain.

The Palliative Care Clinic follows approximately 50-100 patients at any one time. It is an interdisciplinary team that follows patients both in clinic as well as coordinates with home Hospice. The pharmacy-run pain clinic meets 2 days per week. In this clinic, we follow patients with chronic pain (both malignant and non-malignant pain) that require frequent follow up. The resident’s role in this clinic is to evaluate symptom management (i.e. pain), make adjustments and appropriately schedule the patient for either phone or face to face follow up. This is a challenging patient population with a variety of disease states as well as those with a history of substance abuse. The resident will function with the preceptor for part of the month and will work toward working independently throughout the month.

The Palliative Care inpatient portion of this experience provides the Palliative Care PGY2 resident with hands-on practice with on the Hospice/Palliative Care ward. The residents will participate in the provision of pharmaceutical care to inpatients followed by the Hospice/Palliative Care team at the Little Rock campus.

This allows for daily opportunities to provide specialized pharmaceutical care on the inpatient ward (6E). The rotation is designed to give the Palliative Care PGY2 resident the opportunity to provide clinical pharmacy services for patients as a part of an interdisciplinary team, both providing recommendations for treatment as well as patient counseling.