Pharmacy Residency Program
The CAVHS Pharmacy Residency Program offers a well-rounded curriculum with experiences in both acute care and ambulatory care settings. As the referral center for VA Medical Centers in our region, CAVHS provides the opportunity to care for a variety of patients.
CAVHS has an academic affiliation and physical connection with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, home to the UAMS College of Pharmacy. Pharmacy Residents in the CAVHS program complete a Teaching Certificate Program and a Research Certificate Program offered by the UAMS College of Pharmacy. Our residents are also appointed as adjunct faculty and facilitate the Therapeutics Recitation course for 2nd and 3rd year Pharmacy students. Additional lecture opportunities are also offered for those wishing to explore academia.
Pharmacy Service at CAVHS is progressive and growing. We employ more than 100 pharmacists in operations and clinical areas. Clinical Pharmacists are an integral part of the treatment teams, serving medicine, critical care, surgical, geriatric cardiology, emergency department, and infectious disease teams. They also practice in various outpatient clinics including primary care, geriatrics, home-base primary care, psychiatry, integrated medicine, and hepatitis C. Clinical pharmacy services are in high demand at this federal facility, giving us ample opportunity to develop innovative and advanced patient care practices in collaboration with the medical staff.
We currently offer a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program as well as PGY2 programs in Geriatrics, Ambulatory Care, and Pain Management/Palliative Care. We have approximately 45 highly-trained residency preceptors in a variety of specialties.
Application Deadline: January 3
Qualifications
All residents must be United States citizens and have graduated from an American Council on Pharmaceutical Education accredited college or school of pharmacy. Applicants must meet requirements for federal employment, including physical exam. PGY1 residents are required to obtain a pharmacist license from any US state no later than 90 days from the start of the residency.
Candidates for the PGY2 specialty residencies should have completed an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency. In addition, PGY2 Residents must hold an active pharmacist license in good standing in 1 of the 50 states of the United States of America or the District of Columbia. However, note that an Arkansas Pharmacist license may also be required. See program specific requirements.
Application checklist
- Completed CAVHS residency application form - see below
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official transcript form an ACPE accredited pharmacy program
- Letter of intent
- Proof of U.S. citizenship
- Three references using recommendation form through PhORCAS (PGY2 applicants: one must be from PGY1 RPD)
- Copy of intern/pharmacist license
Pharmacy Residency PGY1 Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-6364
Email: angela.gordon@va.gov
David Dillinger Pharm.D., BCACP
Pharmacy Residence PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-2374
Email: david.dillinger3@va.gov
Pharmacy Residence PGY2 Geriatrics Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-3741
Email: madeline.burke@va.gov
Michael Chandler Pharm.D., BCGP
Pharmacy Residence PGY2 Palliative Care/Pain Management Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-6325
Email: michael.chandler@va.gov