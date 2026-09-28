Pharmacy Residency Program
The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) Pharmacy Residency Program in Little Rock and North Little Rock, Arkansas delivers a comprehensive curriculum designed to cultivate clinical excellence in both acute and ambulatory care settings. As a leading referral center for VA Medical Centers in our region, CAVHS offers residents the unique opportunity to provide care to a diverse patient population while gaining broad, hands-on experience across multiple pharmacy practice areas.
2026 Recruiting Showcases
- October 23, 2026 in person at the AAHP Fall Seminar, Residency Showcase, Little Rock, Arkansas Register Here
- November 4, 2026, 1:00 to 3:00 PM CDT. VA/IHS Virtual Residency Showcase. FREE, no registration is required. Join Nov 4 Residency Showcase here
- November 5, 2026, 12:00 to 2:00 PM CDT, VA/IHS Virtual Residency Showcase. FREE, no registration is required. Join Nov 5 Residency Showcase here
- December 7, 2026, 1:00 to 4:00 PM EDT, in person at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting Residency Showcase in Orlando, Florida. Booth 4524.
2026-2027 PGY1 Pharmacy Residents (L-R): Sharan Ghotra, Kirsten Tilley, Cooper Suriano, Madison Layes, Maddie Butera, Kerigan Hensley.
2026-2027 PGY2 Pharmacy Residents (L-R): Hayden Hyman (Ambulatory Care), KeAnna Kimble (Geriatrics), Megan Gray (Pain/Palliative Care)
About the program
Pharmacy Service at CAVHS is well-established, progressive, and highly respected. We employ more than 100 pharmacists dedicated to both operational and clinical roles. Our clinical pharmacy practioners (CPPs) are integral members of multidisciplinary care teams, serving in medicine, critical care, surgery, long-term care, the emergency department, and infectious diseases. CPPs also deliver advanced, independent clinical care across a wide range of outpatient clinics, including primary care, geriatrics, home-based primary care, mental health, congestive heart failure, and hepatitis C.
Clinical pharmacy services are in high demand at CAVHS, allowing for ongoing collaboration with medical staff and continued development of innovative patient care practices. Our commitment is to provide excellent care and to foster a supportive environment for both staff and residents.
CAVHS maintains a strong academic affiliation with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the UAMS College of Pharmacy. Pharmacy residents at CAVHS have the opportunity to participate in a Teaching Certificate Program and a Research Certificate Program , both offered by the UAMS College of Pharmacy, to further support their professional growth.
Application information
Application Deadline: January 3
- PhORCAS – Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service
- ASHP Resident Matching Program
- Am I Eligible - Checklist for VA Health Profession Trainees
Qualifications
All residents must be United States citizens and have graduated from an American Council on Pharmaceutical Education accredited college or school of pharmacy. Applicants must meet requirements for federal employment, including physical exam. See link above for complete checklist of requirements for VA employment as a pharmacy resident.
PGY1 residents are required to obtain a pharmacist license from any US state no later than 120 days from the start of the residency.
Candidates for the PGY2 specialty residencies should have completed an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency. In addition, PGY2 Residents must hold an active pharmacist license in good standing in 1 of the 50 states of the United States of America or the District of Columbia. However, note that an Arkansas Pharmacist license may also be required. See program specific requirements.
Participation in the seasonal influenza vaccination program is a requirement for all Department of Veterans Affairs health care personnel and trainees.
Application checklist
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official transcript from an ACPE accredited pharmacy program
- Letter of intent
- Three references using recommendation form through PhORCAS (PGY2 applicants: one must be from PGY1 RPD)
Applications will only be accepted through PhORCAS. Special consideration will be given to applications submitted prior to December 24.
PGY1 and PGY2 Curriculums and Rotations
Angela Gordon Pharm.D., BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director/Education Coordinator
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: angela.gordon@va.gov
David Dillinger Pharm.D., BCACP
Pharmacy Residency PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: david.dillinger3@va.gov
Madeline Burke Pharm.D., BCGP
Pharmacy Residency PGY2 Geriatrics Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: madeline.burke@va.gov
Michael Chandler Pharm.D., BCGP
Pharmacy Residency PGY2 Palliative Care/Pain Management Program Director
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: michael.chandler@va.gov
This residency agrees that no person at this residency will solicit, accept, or use any ranking-related information from any residency applicant.