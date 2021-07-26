CAVHS has an academic affiliation and physical connection with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, home to the UAMS College of Pharmacy. Pharmacy Residents in the CAVHS program complete a Teaching Certificate Program and a Research Certificate Program offered by the UAMS College of Pharmacy. Our residents are also appointed as adjunct faculty and facilitate the Therapeutics Recitation course for 2nd and 3rd year Pharmacy students. Additional lecture opportunities are also offered for those wishing to explore academia.

Pharmacy Service at CAVHS is progressive and growing. We employ more than 100 pharmacists in operations and clinical areas. Clinical Pharmacists are an integral part of the treatment teams, serving medicine, critical care, surgical, geriatric cardiology, emergency department, and infectious disease teams. They also practice in various outpatient clinics including primary care, geriatrics, home-base primary care, psychiatry, integrated medicine, and hepatitis C. Clinical pharmacy services are in high demand at this federal facility, giving us ample opportunity to develop innovative and advanced patient care practices in collaboration with the medical staff.

We currently offer a PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program as well as PGY2 programs in Geriatrics, Ambulatory Care, and Pain Management/Palliative Care. We have approximately 45 highly-trained residency preceptors in a variety of specialties.