Pharmacy Residency Program

Pharmacy Service at CAVHS is well-established, progressive, and highly respected. We employ more than 100 pharmacists dedicated to both operational and clinical roles. Our clinical pharmacy practioners (CPPs) are integral members of multidisciplinary care teams, serving in medicine, critical care, surgery, long-term care, the emergency department, and infectious diseases. CPPs also deliver advanced, independent clinical care across a wide range of outpatient clinics, including primary care, geriatrics, home-based primary care, mental health, congestive heart failure, and hepatitis C.

Clinical pharmacy services are in high demand at CAVHS, allowing for ongoing collaboration with medical staff and continued development of innovative patient care practices. Our commitment is to provide excellent care and to foster a supportive environment for both staff and residents.

CAVHS maintains a strong academic affiliation with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the UAMS College of Pharmacy. Pharmacy residents at CAVHS have the opportunity to participate in a Teaching Certificate Program and a Research Certificate Program , both offered by the UAMS College of Pharmacy, to further support their professional growth.