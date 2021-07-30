Psychology Internship Program
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Psychology Internships and Postdoctoral Training.
Thank you for your interest in our Psychology Training Programs. The Psychology Training Program at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) offers a Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship, a Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral and Inter-professional Fellowship, and a two-year Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship. These programs are based on a practitioner-scholar model of training. We take great pride in the services and care we provide our Veterans and in the training we offer. We provide rigorous training in a supportive environment to equip the next generation of clinicians to meet the challenges of mental health treatment and recovery.
The Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA) and is a member of the Association of Psychology Predoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). Following our last site visit, our program was re-accredited for a full 10 years, with our next site visit scheduled in 2027.
For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone: 202-336-5979
The Psychology Training Program at CAVHS values diversity and believes that a range of backgrounds brings a variety of ideas, perspectives, and experiences that will create a productive work environment in which talents are fully utilized and VA objectives are met. Organizational policies and procedures are designed to promote equal opportunity and provide protection for all staff. CAVHS aspires to combat prejudice, stereotyping, and harassment and is committed to the continued development of the personal and professional skills of its employees, who are treated in a fair and unbiased way and given every encouragement to realize their potential. We aim to ensure that the services we provide to clients and candidates do not discriminate against race, heritage, gender, religious or non-religious beliefs, nationality, family background, age, disability, or sexuality. We encourage applications to our training program from diverse applicants.
The Psychology Training Program adheres to APPIC policy regarding offers and acceptances for training. Qualified doctoral and postdoctoral candidates enrolled in or having completed APA-accredited graduate programs in clinical or counseling psychology are eligible to apply. For more information on current eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA, please visit the following website: www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
The Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship provides a dynamic, generalist training experience. All interns, regardless of specialty interests, are expected to learn and demonstrate the basic skills required of a beginning psychologist, primarily in the areas of assessment, intervention, consultation, and professional development. Our training program currently maintains seven internship slots, including both General Psychology Track and Health Psychology Track interns. No positions are dedicated to any one university, and our interns come from all over the United States. Both tracks provide vigorous training in evidence-based practices and promote recovery-oriented, veteran-centered care.
Director of Training
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-4959
Email: courtney.ghormley@va.gov