Psychology Internship Program

Thank you for your interest in our program! All prospective applicants are encouraged to attend one of our informational webinars to learn more about our program as well as meet various members of program leadership and our current intern cohort. We hope by joining us you will see why this hidden gem of an internship should absolutely be on your list of potential internship sites!

You can join our first webinar on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (CST) by visiting the following link: Psychology Internship - Little Rock VA - Informational Webinar (9.22.2026)

You can join our second webinar on Wednesday, October 14th, 2026 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (CST) by visiting the following link: Psychology Internship - Little Rock VA - Informational Webinar (10.14.2026)

We hope by joining us you will see why this hidden gem of an internship should absolutely be on your list of potential internship sites!