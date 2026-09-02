Psychology Internship Program
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System Psychology Internships and Postdoctoral Training.
Thank you for your interest in our predoctoral Psychology Internship Program at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS). This program provides a generalist training experience and adheres to the practitioner-scholar model of training. We take great pride in the services and care we provide our veterans and in the training we offer. We provide rigorous training in a supportive environment to equip the next generation of clinicians in meeting the challenges of mental health treatment and recovery.
APA Accreditation
The Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA) and is a member of the Association of Psychology Predoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). Following our last site visit, our program was re-accredited for a full 10 years, with our next site visit scheduled in 2027.
For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Phone:
Eligibility
The Psychology Training Program adheres to APPIC policy regarding offers and acceptances for training. Qualified doctoral and postdoctoral candidates enrolled in or having completed APA-accredited graduate programs in clinical or counseling psychology are eligible to apply. For more information on current eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA, please visit the following website: www.psychologytraining.va.gov/eligibility.asp
Clinical psychology pre-doctoral internship
The CAVHS Psychology Internship Program provides a dynamic, generalist training experience. All interns, regardless of specialty interests, are expected to learn and demonstrate the basic skills required of a beginning psychologist, primarily in the areas of evidence-based assessment and intervention, consultation, and professional development. Our training program currently maintains seven internship slots, including three Clinical Psychology Track, two Health Psychology Track, and two Neuropsychology Track positions. No positions are dedicated to any one university, and our interns come from all over the United States. All tracks provide vigorous training in evidence-based practices and promote recovery-oriented, veteran-centered care.
Courtney Ghormley PhD, ABPP
Psychology Training Program Administrator
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: courtney.ghormley@va.gov
Informational Webinar
Thank you for your interest in our program! All prospective applicants are encouraged to attend one of our informational webinars to learn more about our program as well as meet various members of program leadership and our current intern cohort. We hope by joining us you will see why this hidden gem of an internship should absolutely be on your list of potential internship sites!
You can join our first webinar on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (CST) by visiting the following link: Psychology Internship - Little Rock VA - Informational Webinar (9.22.2026)
You can join our second webinar on Wednesday, October 14th, 2026 from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (CST) by visiting the following link: Psychology Internship - Little Rock VA - Informational Webinar (10.14.2026)
We hope by joining us you will see why this hidden gem of an internship should absolutely be on your list of potential internship sites!