Psychology Internship Program

The Clinical Psychology Predoctoral Internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA) and is a member of the Association of Psychology Predoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC). Following our last site visit, our program was re-accredited for a full 10 years, with our next site visit scheduled in 2027.

For further information regarding APA accreditation of these or other accredited training programs, prospective applicants are encouraged to contact:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 First Street, NE

Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979