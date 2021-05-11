Nursing Careers

Extended care

The Extended Care Section provides in-patient care to patients who need skilled nursing, dementia special care, acute rehabilitation, geriatric evaluation and rehabilitation, and geriatric psychiatry. There are 152 beds in this section divided among four (4) nursing units. In addition, there is an Adult Day Care Unit providing care to outpatients Monday through Friday. Care is provided by RN’s, LPN’s, Nursing Assistants and interdisciplinary team members.

The interdisciplinary team members include Pharmacy, Nutrition and Food, Recreation Therapy, Social Work, Chaplain, Advance Practice Nurses and a Medical Director. The focus of care is to provide patient centered care and allow the patient to maintain as much autonomy as possible. The culture of care is designed to promote maximum functioning for patients through restorative nursing.

Mental health services

The mission of Mental Health Service is to provide a comprehensive range of exemplary mental health services to veterans and their families in a timely manner, with emphasis on a continuum of care, patient and stakeholder satisfaction, and commitment to the care and improvement of life. All services are based on a multidisciplinary approach.

Ambulatory care

The Ambulatory Care areas demand a wide range of Nursing expertise. The areas included are North Little Rock Primary Care, Geriatric Primary Care North Little Rock, Specialty Clinic North Little Rock and Patient Transportation.