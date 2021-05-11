Nursing Careers
CAVHS boasts one of the best patient care teams in the Veterans Health Administration, including winners of the Secretary's Award for Nursing Excellence. There are exceptional benefits to working at VA, and in serving our nation's heroes. Throughout our rich history, CAVHS has been widely recognized for excellence in education, research, and - first and foremost - a tradition of quality in caring for Arkansas Veterans.
- Educational opportunities for professional growth.
- 13-26 days of paid annual leave per year.
- 13 days of paid sick leave per year.
- 10 days of paid federal holidays per year.
- 15 days of paid military leave per year for Guard and Reserve.
- Family and Medical Leave Act - allows employees to take up to 12-16 weeks of leave without pay for medical reasons, birth or adoption of a child, and for the care of a spouse or parent with a serious health concern.
- Uniforms provided.
- Flexible spending accounts.
- Dental and vision insurance available.
- Career development and counseling.
- Choice of group health insurance plans - premiums partially paid by the federal government.
- Term life insurance - family and additional coverage options are available with the cost shared by the federal government.
- Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) - comprised of social security benefits, FERS basic benefits, and the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), a tax deferred savings plan with automatic base contribution and partial matching of employee contribution by the federal government.
Liability protection; smoke-free workplace; free parking; credit union; dining facilities and tax-free retail; employee wellness programs.
Extended care
The Extended Care Section provides in-patient care to patients who need skilled nursing, dementia special care, acute rehabilitation, geriatric evaluation and rehabilitation, and geriatric psychiatry. There are 152 beds in this section divided among four (4) nursing units. In addition, there is an Adult Day Care Unit providing care to outpatients Monday through Friday. Care is provided by RN’s, LPN’s, Nursing Assistants and interdisciplinary team members.
The interdisciplinary team members include Pharmacy, Nutrition and Food, Recreation Therapy, Social Work, Chaplain, Advance Practice Nurses and a Medical Director. The focus of care is to provide patient centered care and allow the patient to maintain as much autonomy as possible. The culture of care is designed to promote maximum functioning for patients through restorative nursing.
Mental health services
The mission of Mental Health Service is to provide a comprehensive range of exemplary mental health services to veterans and their families in a timely manner, with emphasis on a continuum of care, patient and stakeholder satisfaction, and commitment to the care and improvement of life. All services are based on a multidisciplinary approach.
Ambulatory care
The Ambulatory Care areas demand a wide range of Nursing expertise. The areas included are North Little Rock Primary Care, Geriatric Primary Care North Little Rock, Specialty Clinic North Little Rock and Patient Transportation.
In Little Rock we have Little Rock Primary Care ( firm A, firm B and firm R ). We have Specialty Clinics that provide a wide range of services for our Veterans. Some of the services offered are, but not limited to, Cardiology, ENT, Dermatology, Pulmonary, Orthopedics, Hand, Neurology just to name a few. Ambulatory Care also encompasses the Emergency Room, Hemo/Onc outpatient and inpatient services.
Surgery service
Our peri-operative nursing area includes a 16 suite Operating Room providing surgical care for patients in the following areas: general surgery, endoscopy, neurosurgery, thoracic, orthopedics, urology, vascular, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, plastics, gynecology, podiatry, and pain management. Various laproscopic, endograft, and laser procedures are performed routinely.
Medical/surgical
Medical/Surgical nursing at the VA features competent nursing care to adult and older adult veterans with various diagnoses and procedures. Care delivery settings include telemetry, step-down, surgical and medical units.
Specialty care
- Critical care - SICU, MICU, and CCU serve inpatient, chronic, and acute medical and surgical patients.
- Post-anesthesia care - provide intensive short term care to adults receiving general, regional, or intravenous sedation.
- Ambulatory surgery unit (ASU) - provides outpatient and inpatient care to adults receiving monitored anesthesia; local, general, or regional anesthesia, and/or intravenous sedation.
- Recovery unit - provides outpatient and inpatients care to Veterans receiving intravenous sedation for diagnostic procedures in pulmonary, GI, and cardiac cath lab.
- Dialysis unit - provides care to patients requiring acute and chronic dialysis.
At Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, we strive to hire only the best! Working with and for America's veterans is a privilege, and we pride ourselves on the quality of care we provide. If you have what it takes, please consider applying for one of our available positions.
- VA Careers
- Search Veterans Health Administration | Little Rock on USA Jobs
We are excited that you have shown interest in applying for employment at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. Recently the VA has transitioned to an electronic application, USA Staffing. Why USA Staffing?
- Applying is easier and more convenient
- Applicants get faster and more frequent notices about the status of applications
- Applicants can manage their applications more easily
- Positions as filled more quickly
To view vacancy announcements and start the Online Application Process please go to www.usajobs.gov website.
To apply for a nursing position, send your resume to Littlerocknurse@va.gov.
If you have any questions, please contact 501-257-1748 and again, thank you for your interest in our Medical Center.
Dottie Gann MSN, RN, CRRN, CPHQ
Nurse Recruiter
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-1748
Email: gann.dottiel@va.gov
Nurse Recruiter
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-277-4413
Email: matthew.merrill@va.gov
Nurse Recruiter
VA Central Arkansas health care
Phone: 501-257-2474
Email: denita.stroud@va.gov