Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout our medical centers, and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services; talents are closely matched to one of our many assignments:

Volunteer van drivers - Help pick up outpatients. Must have a current drivers license and automobile insurance, and pass a physical exam - hours are 7:00 a.m. to noon, or noon to 5:00 p.m.

Information desk volunteer - Help patients and visitors with information, directions and clinic locations - hours are 8:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 3:30 p.m.

Parking lot cart drivers - Help outpatients in our large parking areas with access to the medical center. Must have a current drivers license - hours are 8:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteer office assistant - Help different medical or administrative offices with filing, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients - hours are 8:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 4:00 p.m.

Patient escort volunteers - Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to scheduled appointments - open hours.

Hospitality beverage cart - Deliver beverages to outpatients clinics and waiting areas - hours 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Magazine/book cart - Sort donated magazines and books, and take cart to designated waiting areas - open hours.

To volunteer call or visit the Voluntary Service Office at 501-257-3288. We will be happy to take your application and talk about how you can help our heroes.