Volunteer or donate
VA Central Arkansas Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout our medical centers, and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services; talents are closely matched to one of our many assignments:
- Volunteer van drivers - Help pick up outpatients. Must have a current drivers license and automobile insurance, and pass a physical exam - hours are 7:00 a.m. to noon, or noon to 5:00 p.m.
- Information desk volunteer - Help patients and visitors with information, directions and clinic locations - hours are 8:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 3:30 p.m.
- Parking lot cart drivers - Help outpatients in our large parking areas with access to the medical center. Must have a current drivers license - hours are 8:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 3:30 p.m.
- Volunteer office assistant - Help different medical or administrative offices with filing, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients - hours are 8:00 a.m. to noon or noon to 4:00 p.m.
- Patient escort volunteers - Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to scheduled appointments - open hours.
- Hospitality beverage cart - Deliver beverages to outpatients clinics and waiting areas - hours 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Magazine/book cart - Sort donated magazines and books, and take cart to designated waiting areas - open hours.
To volunteer call or visit the Voluntary Service Office at 501-257-3288. We will be happy to take your application and talk about how you can help our heroes.
Donate
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients and cover:
- Hygiene products
- Refreshment supplies
- Cable television for spinal cord injury patients
- Recreational activities
Non-cash donations are used to make our patients' stays more enjoyable. Accepted items:
- Magazines
- Books
- Coffee and cookies
- New or gently-used clothing
- Telephone cards
Contact the Voluntary Services office at 501-257-3288 to make a cash or non-cash donation.
Sending a card or gift to a Veteran patient
To send a card or gift to an inpatient Veteran at the hospital:
Patient Name, room number
c/o John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital
4300 W. 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205
To send a card or gift to a Veteran in one of our Mental Health programs:
Patient Name, room number
c/o Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center
2200 Fort Roots Drive
North Little Rock, AR 72114