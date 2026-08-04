About VA Central California Healthcare System

The VA Central California Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Healthcare and services

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in central California. Facilities include our Fresno VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Merced, Oakhurst, and Visalia. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the Central California health services page.

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

Fresno VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residency training in many major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also train physician assistants and nurses and provide associated training in other health professions.

Our medical center has affiliations throughout California, including the University of California San Francisco, School of Medicine; California State University Fresno; University of Pacific-Fresno; UC Berkley, UC Davis, UC Los Angeles, California State University Bakersfield, and several community colleges for other health-related career fields.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Central California Healthcare System serves Veterans in 6 counties — Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced and Mariposa — in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Our Fresno VA Medical Center, located on 18.5 acres in the beautiful San Joaquin Valley, was dedicated in March 1950.

In May 2026, VA Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS) received a five-star rating - the highest possible - from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. CMS evaluates hospitals based on five key categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from: