The VA Central California Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Healthcare and services

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in central California. Facilities include our Fresno VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Merced, Oakhurst, and Tulare. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the Central California health services page.

The VA Central California Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Sierra Pacific VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 21 (VISN 21), which includes medical centers and clinics in California, Nevada, Hawaii, and other Pacific islands.

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Fresno VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residency training in many major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also train physician assistants and nurses and provide associated training in other health professions.

Our medical center has affiliations throughout California, including the University of California San Francisco, School of Medicine; California State University Fresno; University of Pacific-Fresno; UC Berkley, UC Davis, UC Los Angeles, California State University Bakersfield, and several community colleges for other health-related career fields.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Central California Healthcare System serves Veterans in 6 counties — Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced and Mariposa — in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

In fiscal year 2019, we had 1,485 full-time employees, served 31,962 Veterans, and completed 432,894 outpatient visits.

Our medical center has 114 beds, plus a 60-bed community living center (nursing home) that provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation care.

Our Fresno VA Medical Center, located on 18.5 acres in the beautiful San Joaquin Valley, was dedicated in March 1950.

More than 14% of VA Central California Healthcare System’s Veteran population used some form of telehealth in 2019. Our community-based outpatient clinics use telehealth services to increase access to specialty care, like neurology, diabetes and nutritional consultation, dermatology, wound care, mental health, and more.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

The VA Central California Healthcare System received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

