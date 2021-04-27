Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Central California health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Central California Healthcare System serves Veterans in central California through our Community Living Center (CLC), 3 community-based clinics, and our acute-care medical center.

The Fresno VA Medical Center is part of the VA Sierra Pacific Healthcare Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 21). Veterans receive their primary care from our clinics in Fresno, Merced, Oakhurst, and Tulare, California.