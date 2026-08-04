Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Central California health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Central California Healthcare System serves Veterans in Central California through our Community Living Center (CLC), 3 community-based clinics, and our acute-care medical center.

Veterans receive their primary care from our clinics in Fresno, Merced, Oakhurst, and Visalia, California.