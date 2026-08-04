Mission and vision
VA Central California Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA Central California health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Central California Healthcare System serves Veterans in Central California through our Community Living Center (CLC), 3 community-based clinics, and our acute-care medical center.
Veterans receive their primary care from our clinics in Fresno, Merced, Oakhurst, and Visalia, California.