Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant services:

Tuesday Gospel at 12:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. PT

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. PT



Catholic mass:

Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. PT

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. PT

Sunday at 11:00 a.m. PT



Muslim Zuhr/Jumu’ah:

Friday at 2:00 p.m. PT

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, at 713-794-7125. Chaplains are available for crisis ministry 24/7.

Interfaith Chapel

Building is Coming soon!

Floor and room are Coming soon!

Map of Fresno campus

Hours: 24/7