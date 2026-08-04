Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Central California health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central California health care.

Mailing address

Fresno VA Medical Center

2615 East Clinton Avenue

Fresno, CA 93703-2223

Main phone numbers

Local: 559-225-6100

Toll-free: 888-826-2838

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711