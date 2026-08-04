Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central California Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Central California health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central California health care.
Mailing address
Fresno VA Medical Center
2615 East Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703-2223
Main phone numbers
Local: 559-225-6100
Toll-free: 888-826-2838
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
4W Specialty Clinics
559-225-6100, ext. 4412
Appointments (Primary Care)
Audiology
559-225-6100, ext. 5754
Billing
559-225-6100, ext. 5041
Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)
559-225-6100, ext. 6907
Clinical Triage Nurse
559-225-6100, ext. 6933
Community Care Customer Service
559-225-6100, ext. 4899
Dental Scheduling
559-225-6100, ext. 5160
Eligibility
559-225-6100, ext. 6950
Emergency Department
559-225-6100, ext. 5888
Eye Exams
559-225-6100, ext. 3247
Foreign Medical Program
G – M
GI Clinic
559-225-6100, ext. 4823
Glasses - Fresno
559-225-6100, ext. 5674
Glasses - Merced CBOC
Glasses - Oakhurst CBOC
559-683-5300, ext. 7326
Hearing Tests
559-225-6100, ext. 5754
Homeless Program
559-225-6100, ext. 5764
after hours 877-424-3838
Lab - Fresno
559-225-6100, ext. 5709
Medical Records
559-225-6100, ext. 5601
Medication Refills
Mental Health Clinic
My HealtheVet Office
559-225-6100, ext. 5597
N – Z
Neurology Scheduling
559-225-6100, ext. 5328
New Patient Orientation
559-225-6100, ext. 6581
Operator
559-225-6100, ext. 0
Patient Advocate
559-225-6100, ext. 6970
Pharmacy
Refills: 559-228-5333
Representative: 559-225-6100, ext. 5340
PM&R Scheduling
559-225-6100, ext. 5117
Podiatry
559-225-6100, ext. 3247
Police (VA)
Prosthetics
559-225-6100, ext. 5313
Release of Information
559-225-6100, ext. 5601
Shuttle (VA Fresno Parking Lots)
Sleep Study
559-225-6100, ext. 4700
Special Mode Transport
Substance Use Self-Referral
559-225-6100, ext. 5197
Suicide Prevention Hotline
988, then press 1
Surgery Scheduling
559-225-6100, ext. 3247
Telephone Care
Transportation Office (travel pay, SMT, billing, medical lodging)
Transportation Scheduling
559-225-6100, ext. 6209
Traveling Veteran Program
559-225-6100, ext. 4314
Veterans Crisis Line
988, then press 1
Volunteers
559-225-6100, ext. 6907
Womens Health Clinic
559-225-6100, ext. 5929
X-Ray
559-225-6100, ext. 5357
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central California Health System.
Phone: 559-225-6100, ext. 6641
Email: Claudia.solis@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 559-225-6100, and ask for the Administrative Duty Officer.
FOIA/Privacy Office
The Privacy/FOIA Office offers services including processing FOIA requests, record amendments, access reports, marking records sensitive, record restrictions, and investigating and resolving privacy complaints and incidents.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law. See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Contact
If you have any questions or need to report a privacy concern, please contact the Privacy/FOIA Officer for assistance and guidance.
Phone: 559-225-6100, ext. 5057
Online: Public Access Link (PAL) system at https://department.va.gov/foia/
Mail:
VA Central California Health Care System
Privacy/FOIA Office (001PO)
2615 E. Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online with the Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181