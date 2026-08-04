Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central California Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Central California health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central California health care.

Mailing address

Fresno VA Medical Center
2615 East Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703-2223

Main phone numbers

Local: 559-225-6100
Toll-free: 888-826-2838

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

4W Specialty Clinics

559-225-6100, ext. 4412

Appointments (Primary Care)

559-228-6913 or 888-826-2839

Audiology

559-225-6100, ext. 5754

Billing

559-225-6100, ext. 5041

Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)

559-225-6100, ext. 6907

Clinical Triage Nurse

559-225-6100, ext. 6933

Community Care Customer Service

559-225-6100, ext. 4899

Dental Scheduling

559-225-6100, ext. 5160

Eligibility

559-225-6100, ext. 6950

Emergency Department

559-225-6100, ext. 5888

Eye Exams

559-225-6100, ext. 3247

Foreign Medical Program

303-331-7590

G – M

GI Clinic

559-225-6100, ext. 4823

Glasses - Fresno

559-225-6100, ext. 5674

Glasses - Merced CBOC

209-381-0105

Glasses - Oakhurst CBOC

559-683-5300, ext. 7326

Hearing Tests

559-225-6100, ext. 5754

Homeless Program

559-225-6100, ext. 5764 

after hours 877-424-3838

Lab - Fresno

559-225-6100, ext. 5709

Medical Records

559-225-6100, ext. 5601

Medication Refills

559-228-5333

Mental Health Clinic

559-228-5336

My HealtheVet Office

559-225-6100, ext. 5597

N – Z

Neurology Scheduling

559-225-6100, ext. 5328

New Patient Orientation

559-225-6100, ext. 6581

Operator

559-225-6100, ext. 0

Patient Advocate

559-225-6100, ext. 6970

Pharmacy

Refills: 559-228-5333 

Representative: 559-225-6100, ext. 5340

PM&R Scheduling

559-225-6100, ext. 5117

Podiatry

559-225-6100, ext. 3247

Police (VA)

559-228-6982

Prosthetics

559-225-6100, ext. 5313

Release of Information

559-225-6100, ext. 5601

Shuttle (VA Fresno Parking Lots)

559-333-7692

Sleep Study

559-225-6100, ext. 4700

Special Mode Transport

559-241-6462

Substance Use Self-Referral

559-225-6100, ext. 5197

Suicide Prevention Hotline

988, then press 1

Surgery Scheduling

559-225-6100, ext. 3247

Telephone Care

559-228-6913 or 888-826-2839

Transportation Office (travel pay, SMT, billing, medical lodging)

559-241-6462

Transportation Scheduling

559-225-6100, ext. 6209

Traveling Veteran Program

559-225-6100, ext. 4314

Veterans Crisis Line

988, then press 1

Volunteers

559-225-6100, ext. 6907

Womens Health Clinic

559-225-6100, ext. 5929

X-Ray

559-225-6100, ext. 5357

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central California Health System.

Phone: 559-225-6100, ext. 6641
Email: Claudia.solis@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 559-225-6100, and ask for the Administrative Duty Officer.

FOIA/Privacy Office

The Privacy/FOIA Office offers services including processing FOIA requests, record amendments, access reports, marking records sensitive, record restrictions, and investigating and resolving privacy complaints and incidents.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law. See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act  page.

Contact

If you have any questions or need to report a privacy concern, please contact the Privacy/FOIA Officer for assistance and guidance.

Phone: 559-225-6100, ext. 5057 

Online: Public Access Link (PAL) system at https://department.va.gov/foia/

 Mail:

VA Central California Health Care System
Privacy/FOIA Office (001PO)
2615 E. Clinton Avenue 
Fresno, CA 93703

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online with the Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: 