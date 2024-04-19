ATLAS Program Open House ATLAS Open House, April 24, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT Where: Veterans Memorial Hall 615 E Street Los Banos, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Veterans Memorial Hall Cost: Free





TIME: 8am - 4pm

Ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 12:00 p.m. courtesy of the VFW and American Legion.

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Hall, home of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2487 and American Legion Post 166 - 615 E Street, Los Banos, CA 93635

COST: This event is free and open to all Veterans, their family members, and caregivers.

ATLAS Services offered: Primary Care, Mental Health, Food and Nutrition, Pharmacy, Sleep, Pulmonary, and Whole Health