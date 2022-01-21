Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Fresno VA Medical Center
2615 East Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703-2223
Coordinates:
36°46'24.55"N 119°46'44.49"W
Fresno VA Medical Center Construction Updates
Green pathways are open pathways. Orange pathways indicate closed pathways. Yellow areas illustrate active construction sites.
You can also view the medical center floor plan which is provided below, to assist with getting to your appointment.