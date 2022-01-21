 Skip to Content

Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Directions

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Fresno VA Medical Center
2615 East Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703-2223

Coordinates:
36°46'24.55"N 119°46'44.49"W

Fresno VA Medical Center Construction Updates

Green pathways are open pathways. Orange pathways indicate closed pathways. Yellow areas illustrate active construction sites.

You can also view the medical center floor plan which is provided below, to assist with getting to your appointment.

Fresno VA Medical Center Interior Wayfinding Maps (PDF)
