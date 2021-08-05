 Skip to Content
Oakhurst VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including cardiology, dermatology, diabetes care, mental health care, treatment for polytrauma and traumatic brain injuries, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Oakhurst VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

40597 Westlake Drive
Oakhurst, CA 93644-9024

Phone numbers

Main phone: 559-683-5300
Mental health clinic: 559-683-5300

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Oakhurst VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle services

Other services

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

