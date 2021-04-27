Demitric Franklin

Mr. Franklin’s management philosophy focuses on bringing dignity, knowledge, and personal empowerment to every individual. He feels personally responsible for the long-term security of those he serves within VHA. He is also proud to have mentored many to advance their careers into roles of increasing responsibility. It’s through these principles that Mr. Franklin has been successful in pioneering many process changes, throughout various organizations, resulting in improved quality of care, cultural transformation and improved work environments. Mr. Franklin’s previous positions include Health Systems Specialist for the VA Sierra Pacific Network, with responsibilities in clinical analytics, informatics and sensory aids. He also served as the Network leader of Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service, as well as, Health Systems Specialist at the North Chicago VA Medical Center. Mr. Franklin earned his Master’s in Health Administration from Saint Louis University and has many years’ experience managing multiple teams and projects. He has extensive expertise with health care operations that have resulted in the enhancement of management, performance, and an improved workplace.