Michael R. Bethel

He is also the Chief of Primary Care Nursing where his primary duties include providing overall management, leadership and direction for the Primary Care Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) model, known within the VA as PACT (Patient Aligned Care Teams). He has served in this role at VA CCHCS since 2008. A Central Valley local, Bethel has a unique understanding of the solidarity the Veteran Community offers. He is originally from Dinuba, California. He graduated from Dinuba High School and immediately began his studies in nursing at College of the Sequoias, in Visalia California, where he completed an Associate of Science in Registered Nursing, in 1994. Mike also attended University of California Santa Cruz. He transferred to California State University, Dominguez Hills, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, in 2001. Mike also completed a Master of Science, Nursing and Health Care Systems Management from Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mike has held several staff nursing positions, in the Valley and brings with him years of experience and expertise.