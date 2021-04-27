Ms. Day’s federal career spans more than 35 years, beginning in 1984 at Naval Air Station Lemoore working in the Comptroller Department. Ms. Day began her career at VACCHCS in June 1987, as a secretary in Fiscal Service. Over the years, Ms. Day has held many business and revenue-related positions, including Chief of Medical Care Cost Recovery and Community Care, Compliance Officer, and, most recently, Chief of Business Administration. Ms. Day has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Throughout her employment at VACCHCS, Ms. Day’s focus has been continuing process improvement, concentrating on stewardship by improving business and clinical operations, efficiencies, and effectiveness. Ms. Day’s accomplishments include serving on a national revenue reengineering team and serving and leading teams focused on redesigning revenue and compliance operations in the Veterans Healthcare Administration, at the local and regional level. Ms. Day believes VHA’s workforce is its most valuable32 asset and giving staff the tools and training needed ensures their success in fulfilling VACCHCS’ mission of providing excellent care for Veterans in a clean and safe environment.