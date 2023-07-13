Program Director & Coordinators

KORI E. MALEPSY, PharmD, BCPS

Learning experience(s): Project Management and Leadership Development

Pharmacy school: University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, MN

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Minneapolis VA, MN; PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration Residency at VA Palo Alto, CA

Practice area(s): Program Manager for Residency, Student Education, and Medication Safety.

What makes you interested in precepting? Having the opportunity to shape and share meaningful experiences with trainees, seeing their growth while also learning from them, and contributing to the future of the profession – it is what I love about my job!

DAVID CHARLESTHAM, PharmD, BCPP

Learning experience(s): Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Benzodiazepine Taper and Clozapine, Psychiatric Acute Care Elective

Pharmacy school: Belmont University College of Pharmacy, TN

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Winchester Medical Center, VA; PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at VA Loma Linda, CA

Practice area(s): Inpatient Acute Care Psychiatry and Ambulatory Care Mental Health Clinic

What makes you interested in precepting Throughout my own past experiences, I have trained with many caring, knowledgeable, and inspirational preceptors. I appreciate the opportunity to share this training with the next generation of pharmacy professionals.

NADER NASSAR, PharmD, BCPP

Learning experience(s): Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Psychiatry, Psychiatric Ambulatory Care Elective

Pharmacy school: Regis University College of Pharmacy, CO

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, KS

Practice area(s): Mental Health

What makes you interested in precepting? Seeing the residents grow throughout the year and develop their own practice.

Preceptors

LISA ADAMS, PharmD, BCPS, CDE, CGP, CPE, CWS, FASCP

Learning experience(s): Geriatrics Elective

Pharmacy school: University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy, WY and Purdue College of Pharmacy, IN

Postgraduate training/experience: Certified Diabetes Educator, Certified Pain Educator, Wound Management

Practice area(s): Geriatrics Management Evaluation Clinic, Home Based Primary Care

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy teaching.

MARK APARICIO, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Managed Care Elective

Pharmacy school: University of California San Diego - Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA

Practice area(s): Pharmacoeconomics, Formulary Management

What makes you interested in precepting? Precepting is a rewarding and mutually beneficial practice that serves to strengthen the future of pharmacy practice, but also forces the preceptor to keep themselves sharp and up to date. Playing a part in that process becomes a win-win in terms of experiences gained.

KATE BASTIAN, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Practice Management

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: VA over 10 years

Practice area(s): Associate Chief, Inpatient Pharmacy Service

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy having the opportunity to give back, and help teach and mentor our residents.

KAMALJIT BHANGOO, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS

Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care and Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Anticoagulation

Pharmacy school: Western University of Health sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: Retail five years (pharmacy manager at Walgreens), VA over eight years

Practice area(s): Anticoagulation

What makes you interested in precepting? For me, precepting residents is a way to pay forward opportunities that I was given. Being a mentor, I can help them get a glimpse into the real world of pharmacy, and help them hone their skills to become well-prepared, proficient pharmacists in the future. I also get to learn from them while teaching what I know. It is a very fulfilling part of my job.

BRETT BORBA, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Managed Care Elective

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGYI Pharmacy Residency at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, CA; retail nine years, VA over 11 years

Practice area(s): Managed Care and Smoking Cessation

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy being able to give residents a behind the curtain look at how VA Pharmacy is uniquely structured in order for us to provide optimal care for our Veterans.

JOHN CHANG, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Acute Care Internal Medicine

Pharmacy school: Loma Linda University, School of Pharmacy, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Desert Regional Medical Center, CA

Practice area(s): Internal Medicine

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy teaching, collaborating with, and watching residents develop and become confident in acute care medicine.

CINDY DUNCAN, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Psychiatric Ambulatory Care Elective

Pharmacy school: Washington State University, College of Pharmacy

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA

Practice area(s): Mental Health

What makes you interested in precepting? Precepting is a great way to share my experience/knowledge while also getting to know the residents better.

WILLIE EIRICH, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care and Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Anticoagulation

Pharmacy school: Loma Linda University, School of Pharmacy, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA

Practice area(s): Anticoagulation Clinic

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy seeing other people learn!

VICTORIA LEUNG, PharmD, BCPS

Learning experience(s): Hematology/Oncology Elective, Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Hematology/Oncology

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA

Practice area(s): Hematology/Oncology Clinic

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy providing opportunities to care for veterans receiving cancer treatment and helping others to grow clinically. It is rewarding to have a role in training the next generation of pharmacists.

KRISTINE LOWE, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Inpatient Pharmacy/IV Orientation, Staffing (Inpatient)

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: Retail 13 years, outpatient VA approximately one year, inpatient VA

Practice area(s): Hospital Operations

What makes you interested in precepting? Being in their shoes once before, I would like to pay it forward and help the future of our field, as preceptors have helped me before.

JON MALEPSY, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Infectious Diseases Elective

Pharmacy school: University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, MN

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, MN

Practice area(s): Infectious Diseases, Antimicrobial Stewardship, HIV

What makes you interested in precepting? I like seeing residents grow in their knowledge and clinical skills as they go through my rotation. I feel as if I become a better ID pharmacist through teaching because of the challenging questions that residents often ask. Teaching helps me to think more deeply about what I know and what I still need to learn. I also like to educate future practicing pharmacists on the optimal use of antibiotics because I feel as if it will translate into more intelligent use of these drugs and help fight against antibiotic resistance.

BRUCE MANZO, PharmD, BCPS

Learning experience(s): Academic Detailing Elective

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Parkview Health Systems, IN

Practice area(s): Administration, Pulmonary

What makes you interested in precepting? While I enjoy passing my experience and knowledge to new residents, I really appreciate the insight and challenges associated with each person I meet. Teaching encourages me to stay on top of all of my administrative and clinical skills. I also feel proud of the accomplishments of each resident in their post-residency careers.

JEFFREY MCCAMISH, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care and Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Pain Management

Pharmacy school: University of Southern California School of Pharmacy, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: DEA certification to prescribe schedule III narcotics, prescribing non-opioid medications for pain under SOP, prescribing naloxone as part of risk mitigation

Practice area(s): Chronic Pain Management

What makes you interested in precepting? Provide background in pharmacist role in pain management as part of an interdisciplinary team.

BRITTANY MCMANAMAN, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Acute Care Internal Medicine

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: Internal Medicine, Academic Detailing, Inpatient Pharmacy

Practice area(s): Internal Medicine

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy passing down acute care lessons and methods I was taught by my pharmacist mentors. As the daughter of a US Air Force officer, I treat every veteran as if they were my dad; I hope to share this same passion for pharmacy and drive to optimize patient care with my students.

JOSHUA MISI, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Transitions of Care Elective

Pharmacy school: Touro University California College of Pharmacy, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA

Practice area(s): Transitions of Care, ESA Therapy Management, Postoperative Pain Management

What makes you interested in precepting? Transitions of Care is a burgeoning area of practice within pharmacy and I would like to provide more opportunities for residents to gain exposure and participate in patient care within this specialty.

SHANNON MONDRY, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Substance Use Disorders

Pharmacy school: Long Island University, Brooklyn NY

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY; PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at VA Loma Linda, CA

Practice area(s): Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders

What makes you interested in precepting? I have always had a passion to teach, a fulfilling part of my career, contributing to the experience and education of students/residents for their success in the pharmacy profession.

MARK MYERS, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care/Women’s Health

Pharmacy school: The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, TX

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 at VA Black Hills, Ft. Meade, SD

Practice area(s): PACT Pharmacist for the Oakhurst CBOC and the Women’s Health clinic

What makes you interested in precepting? I have sought opportunities to be involved in teaching at multiple points in my life (teaching English in China, intelligence briefer in the US Navy). I very much enjoy interacting with professionals who are eager to learn, but mostly I value and appreciate the fact that it enables me to continue learning and stay current as well.

DAVID NGUYEN, PharmD, BCPS

Learning experience(s): Informatics Elective

Pharmacy school: Regis University School of Pharmacy, CO

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, MO; Willow Inpatient Epic Certification

Practice area(s): Clinical Pharmacy Informaticist

What makes you interested in precepting? I want to promote the advancement of pharmacy practice for our future pharmacists. I want to show them there are other ways of impacting and promoting safe patient care through information technology.

ADAM SALEH, PharmD, BCPS

Learning experience(s): Emergency Medicine Elective

Pharmacy school: University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, NY

Postgraduate training/experience: Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Inpatient Pharmacy

Practice area(s): Acute Care/Emergency Medicine

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy interacting with the residents and helping them make connections between what they learned in school and real-life practice.

BETH SERRANO (CURCIN), PharmD

Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care

Pharmacy school: Loma Linda University, School of Pharmacy, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Residency at VA Fresno, CA

Practice area(s): Primary Care

What makes you interested in precepting? Precepting allows me the opportunity to give back to the field. It’s rewarding to see a resident’s knowledge and confidence grow throughout rotations.

JENNIFER SIILATA, PharmD

Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: Internal Medicine, Heart Failure Clinic, Hepatitis C Clinic, Wound/Ostomy Care

Practice area(s): Primary Care

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy teaching residents. I enjoy learning from them as well. There is so much more to patient care than what is taught in school and I strive to give residents the opportunity to develop those skills using their individual gifts/talents.

CHEREE SOSIN, PharmD, BCPS

Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care

Pharmacy school: University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Clovis Community Medical Center, CA

Practice area(s): Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy the challenge of precepting and model my precepting after a great mentor I had. He would say, “A good pharmacist knows the guidelines, but a great pharmacist knows why the guidelines say what they do” as he dove into primary literature.

BARBARA VAN MATER, PharmD

Learning experiences: Acute Care Internal Medicine

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: Poison Control; Pain Specialist, CRMC; Oncology, CRMC; Hospice Compounding Medicine; Home Health IV Service, CRMC; Internal Medicine, CRMC; Community Pharmacy, Walmart; Administration as Chief of Pharmacy, Dinuba/Reedley Hospitals and Miami VAHS, Outpatient Manager; Internal Medicine, VACCHCS

Practice area(s): Critical Care

What makes you interested in precepting? I love to share my knowledge with the residents so they may become well-rounded practitioners that can work independently with confidence in their own practice.

NORA YANG, PharmD

Learning experiences: Outpatient Pharmacy Orientation

Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA

Postgraduate training/experience: Administration

Practice area(s): Associate Chief, Outpatient Pharmacy Operations (Administration)

What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy watching residents grow throughout the year and making a difference in their lives. I like to empower residents to reach their full potential and to watch them grow to become super clinicians. Each resident has unique learning capabilities. As a preceptor, one has to adapt to the resident’s learning style. Precepting teaches me patience along with improving my listening and communication skills. I also enjoy learning from the residents as well.