PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
VA Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS) welcomes you to its PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Website.
PGY1 Residency Program
Thank you for your interest in the VACCHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program. This residency is an ASHP-accredited program established in 2010, with two PGY1 positions offered annually.
Program Purpose
The purpose of this program matches the ASHP Accreditation Standard for Postgraduate Pharmacy Residency Programs. It builds upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the ASHP educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete the program will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.
Program Description
This residency program offers a comprehensive year of education and experience within a challenging and progressive learning environment. Emphasis is placed on providing patient care, practice advancement, leadership, and teaching and education experiences. Residents serve the Veteran population in ambulatory, acute, and long-term care settings. They participate in formulary and medication-use management, medication safety, quality improvement, and continuous professional development. Residents also precept students and educate patients and healthcare professionals. The program is flexible and designed to provide a well-rounded foundation with experiences and preceptorship tailored to the individual resident.
Program Structure
The residency program consists of an introduction, six core rotations, five longitudinal rotations, and three elective rotations. Core and elective rotations are approximately five weeks in duration. Longitudinal experiences begin after orientation and last the duration of the year.
Required Core Rotations
- Acute Care Internal Medicine I and II.
- Includes experiences in General Medicine and ICU.
- Ambulatory Care I and II.
- Includes experiences in Fresno Primary Care, Oakhurst Primary Care/Women’s Health, and Pharmacogenomics.
- Practice Management.
Required Longitudinal Rotations
- Ambulatory Care:
- Residents rotate in a selected ambulatory care clinic for one half-day every week.
- Clinic opportunities may include: Anticoagulation, Benzodiazepine Taper, Clozapine, Hematology/Oncology, Primary Care, Psychiatry, Pulmonary.
- Major Residency Project:
- Residents complete a major project for presentation at a designated conference/meeting.
- Project Management and Leadership Development:
- Residents complete a medication use evaluation for poster presentation at a designated conference/meeting, participate in leadership and medication safety initiatives, lead student education discussions, learn how to self-evaluate and incorporate feedback for continuous professional development, and take part in the local Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee.
- Staffing:
- Residents staff inpatient, which balances their longitudinal ambulatory care experience, and
various shifts for exposure to different staffing models. This includes one weekend and one
evening shift (four hours) every three weeks and two minor holidays.
- Residents staff inpatient, which balances their longitudinal ambulatory care experience, and
- VA Teaching and Precepting Certificate:
- Residents are prepared for future teaching responsibilities with an emphasis on skills required in the precepting of pharmacy trainees, and are awarded a certificate from the VA Pharmacy Residency Program Office.
Elective Rotations
- Elective opportunities may include: Academic Detailing, Anticoagulation, Emergency Medicine,
Geriatrics, Hematology/Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Managed Care, Pain Management,
Psychiatric Acute Care, Psychiatric Ambulatory Care, VISN Informatics, VISN PBM, Formulary,
Data, and Program Management.
- Other elective learning experiences may be developed based on resident interest and preceptor availability.
Program Benefits
- For estimated stipend and other details, please visit the ASHP Online Directory.
- Four hours paid vacation and four hours paid sick leave accrued every two weeks (total of 13 days paid vacation and 13 days sick leave).
- Eleven paid federal holidays; residents are given nine holidays off and staff two minor holidays.
- Federal health benefits and life insurance available.
- Education and travel allowances (subject to approval) for select conferences/meetings.
Pharmacy Residency Resources
VACCHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program resources are available on the Pharmacy Benefits Management Services VA Pharmacy Residency Program Website.
For more information about VA Training Programs, visit the Office of Academic Affiliations Website.
See the Pharmacist Career in VA Website and the VHA Pharmacist Brochure to explore VA Pharmacist career opportunities.
Why VACCHCS?
Pharmacy residents choose to train at VACCHCS for several reasons, including to serve Veterans, gain diverse and comprehensive experience tailored to their individual goals and interests, and to practice in a progressive, challenging, and supportive training environment. VACCHCS is committed to providing outstanding care for Veterans, training future healthcare professionals, and conducting research. The facility has four locations, including its medical center in Fresno and three community-based outpatient clinics in Merced, Oakhurst, and Visalia. The Fresno campus has over 115 beds for general
medicine, intensive care, surgical, and acute psychiatric care services. This also includes a 60-bed Community Living Center (skilled nursing and rehabilitation care). Emergency department services, primary and specialty care clinics, and an inpatient and outpatient pharmacy are also on campus. Over 80 pharmacists and technicians are integrated throughout the healthcare system in acute, primary, specialty, and geriatric/extended care areas as well as in operational and administrative/program management roles. Pharmacists with a scope of practice can function as mid-level practitioners, allowing them to prescribe medications, order testing, and place consults. VACCHCS pharmacy residents rotate across all areas and have opportunity to practice at the top of their license, allowing them to build a well-rounded, strong foundation for their future. Being a teaching facility, VACCHCS has affiliations with various health discipline programs including multiple schools of pharmacy and the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. In pharmacy there are over 30 preceptors who are dedicated to educating and mentoring students and residents. The culture is close-knit and supportive. This fosters an ideal training environment with excellent opportunities for layered learning and interdisciplinary education and research. Additionally, joining VACCHCS means also joining the largest integrated healthcare system and provider of healthcare training in the nation. Pharmacy residents have access to resources, opportunities, and support not only at the local facility, but also at regional and national VA levels.
VACCHCS is in the San Joaquin Valley in Central CA. Fresno is the fifth largest city in the state and is also considered the agricultural capitol of the world with fresh produce and farmers markets year-round. Residents enjoy the benefits of living in a big city that also feels small-town and rural. Fresno is also known as a year-round playground with over 300 sunny days per year. Nestled between the Central Coast and Sierra NV mountains, it is surrounded by beautiful natural scenery. Nearby are the Kings Canyon, Sequoia, and Yosemite National Parks, which are home to the largest trees on earth. There are many great indoor and outdoor activities available including shopping, dining, arts, and recreation. To learn more about Fresno County, visit the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau website.
How to Apply
Requirements to Apply:
- PharmD Degree from an accredited (ACPE) school of pharmacy.
- Licensure or eligibility for licensure in any state (must be licensed within 120 days of starting the
program).
- Licensure or eligibility for licensure in any state (must be licensed within 120 days of starting the
- United States Citizenship.
- Registered in the ASHP Resident Matching Program.
Application:
- Applications are due January 2nd. All materials must be submitted via PhORCAS, including:
- Letter of intent.
- Curriculum vitae.
- Official academic transcripts.
- Three letters of recommendation using the PhORCAS Standardized Reference Form; at least one letter should come from a clinical rotation preceptor or, if already in practice, from a supervisor.
An interview is required for selected applications. Interviews take place in February.
The Match:
- ASHP Program Code: 92037.
NMS Code: 188813.
Program Contact Information
VACCHCS Pharmacy:
Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System
2615 E. Clinton Avenue (119) Fresno, CA 93703
559-225-6100, ext. 5119
Kori E. Malepsy, PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Student Education Coordinator
Medication Safety Officer
559-241-6490
Kori.Malepsy@va.gov
David Charlestham, PharmD, BCPP
PGY1/PGY2 Residency Program Coordinator
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
559-225-6100, ext. 4883
David.Charlestham@va.gov
Nader Nassar, PharmD, BCPP
PGY2 Residency Program Director
PGY1 Residency Program Coordinator
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
559-225-6100, ext. 5134
Nader.Nassar@va.gov