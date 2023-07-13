VA Central California HCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
VA Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS) welcomes you to its PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Website.
PGY1 Residency Program
Thank you for your interest in the VACCHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program. This residency is an ASHP-accredited program established in 2010, with two PGY1 positions offered annually.
Program Purpose
The purpose of this program is to build on Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions. Graduates of the residency program are eligible for board certification and postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Program Description
This residency program offers a comprehensive year of education and experience within a challenging and progressive learning environment. Emphasis is placed on providing clinical, leadership, practice management, and teaching experiences. Residents serve the Veteran population in ambulatory, acute, and long-term care settings. They participate in formulary and medication-use management, medication safety, and quality improvement. Residents also precept students and educate patients and healthcare professionals.
Program Structure
The residency program consists of an introduction, seven core rotations, four longitudinal rotations, and three elective rotations. Core and elective rotations are typically five weeks in duration. Longitudinal experiences begin after orientation and last the duration of the year.
Required Core Rotations:
- Inpatient/IV Operations Orientation (first or second rotation).
- Outpatient Operations Orientation (first or second rotation).
- Acute Care Internal Medicine I and II.
- Ambulatory Care I (Primary Care) and II (Primary Care/Women’s Health, Community Based Outpatient Clinic).
- Practice Management.
Required Longitudinal Rotations:
- Ambulatory Care:
- Residents rotate in a selected ambulatory care clinic for one half-day every week.
- Clinic opportunities may include: Anticoagulation, Benzodiazepine Taper, Clozapine, Erythropoietin, Hematology/Oncology, Pain Management, Primary Care, Psychiatry, Pulmonary.
- Major Residency Project:
- Residents complete a major project and present it at Western States Conference.
- Project Management and Leadership Development:
- Residents complete a medication use evaluation for poster presentation at a national conference, participate in leadership activities and medication safety initiatives, lead student patient case discussions, learn how to self-evaluate and incorporate feedback for continuous professional development, and take part in the local Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T) Committee.
- Inpatient Pharmacy Staffing:
- Residents staff one weekend and one evening shift (4 hours) every 3 weeks, and one major and one minor holiday.
Elective Rotations:
Elective opportunities may include: Anticoagulation, Academic Detailing, Emergency Medicine, Geriatrics, Hematology/Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Managed Care, Pain Management, Pharmacy Informatics, Psychiatric Acute Care, Psychiatric Ambulatory Care/Substance Use Disorder Program, Transitions of Care.
Program Benefits
- Estimated stipend: $41,742 (2022 – 2023).
- Four hours paid vacation and four hours paid sick leave accrued every two weeks (total of 13 days paid vacation and 13 days sick leave).
- Twelve paid federal holidays (each resident staffs two holidays).
- Federal health benefits and life insurance available.
- Education and travel allowances (subject to approval) for select conferences such as ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Western States Conference.
Pharmacy Residency Resources
VACCHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program resources are available on the Pharmacy Benefits Management Services VA Pharmacy Residency Program Website.
For more information about VA Training Programs, visit the Office of Academic Affiliations Website.
See the Pharmacist Career in VA Website and the VHA Pharmacist Brochure to explore VA Pharmacist career opportunities.
Why VACCHCS?
VACCHCS offers a full range of patient care services with state of the art technology, within a progressive training environment where pharmacists may prescribe medications, order laboratory and diagnostic tests, and place consults within a scope of practice. Pharmacy staff are valued members of the health care team; incorporated throughout the health care system, they cover inpatient central/IV (24 hours) and decentral (57 beds), outpatient, customer care (call) center, ambulatory care (primary care and specialty clinics), and long-term care (54 beds) areas. Services are supported with a fully integrated computerized patient record system and readily available drug information resources. VACCHCS is a teaching facility for the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Fresno, School of Medicine Residency Program and is affiliated with seven schools of pharmacy. This provides excellent opportunities for interdisciplinary education, research, and precepting. Additionally, practicing within the VA allows for professional development, continuing education, and networking opportunities on local, regional, and national levels.
VACCHCS is located in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California. Fresno is the fifth largest city in the state, and with over 300 sunny days per year, is known as California’s year-round playground. Many great indoor and outdoor activities are available including shopping, dining, arts, and recreation. Fresno is also known as the Agricultural Capital of the World, with fresh produce and farmer’s markets available year-round. Located close to three National Parks, Fresno offers the perks of a big city as well as beautiful natural scenery.
Learn more about Fresno County by visiting the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau website.
Program Director, Coordinators, & Preceptors
Program Director & Coordinators
KORI E. MALEPSY, PharmD, BCPS
Learning experience(s): Project Management and Leadership Development
Pharmacy school: University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, MN
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Minneapolis VA, MN; PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration Residency at VA Palo Alto, CA
Practice area(s): Program Manager for Residency, Student Education, and Medication Safety.
What makes you interested in precepting? Having the opportunity to shape and share meaningful experiences with trainees, seeing their growth while also learning from them, and contributing to the future of the profession – it is what I love about my job!
DAVID CHARLESTHAM, PharmD, BCPP
Learning experience(s): Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Benzodiazepine Taper and Clozapine, Psychiatric Acute Care Elective
Pharmacy school: Belmont University College of Pharmacy, TN
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Winchester Medical Center, VA; PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at VA Loma Linda, CA
Practice area(s): Inpatient Acute Care Psychiatry and Ambulatory Care Mental Health Clinic
What makes you interested in precepting Throughout my own past experiences, I have trained with many caring, knowledgeable, and inspirational preceptors. I appreciate the opportunity to share this training with the next generation of pharmacy professionals.
NADER NASSAR, PharmD, BCPP
Learning experience(s): Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Psychiatry, Psychiatric Ambulatory Care Elective
Pharmacy school: Regis University College of Pharmacy, CO
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, KS
Practice area(s): Mental Health
What makes you interested in precepting? Seeing the residents grow throughout the year and develop their own practice.
Preceptors
LISA ADAMS, PharmD, BCPS, CDE, CGP, CPE, CWS, FASCP
Learning experience(s): Geriatrics Elective
Pharmacy school: University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy, WY and Purdue College of Pharmacy, IN
Postgraduate training/experience: Certified Diabetes Educator, Certified Pain Educator, Wound Management
Practice area(s): Geriatrics Management Evaluation Clinic, Home Based Primary Care
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy teaching.
MARK APARICIO, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Managed Care Elective
Pharmacy school: University of California San Diego - Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA
Practice area(s): Pharmacoeconomics, Formulary Management
What makes you interested in precepting? Precepting is a rewarding and mutually beneficial practice that serves to strengthen the future of pharmacy practice, but also forces the preceptor to keep themselves sharp and up to date. Playing a part in that process becomes a win-win in terms of experiences gained.
KATE BASTIAN, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Practice Management
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: VA over 10 years
Practice area(s): Associate Chief, Inpatient Pharmacy Service
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy having the opportunity to give back, and help teach and mentor our residents.
KAMALJIT BHANGOO, PharmD, BCACP, BCPS
Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care and Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Anticoagulation
Pharmacy school: Western University of Health sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: Retail five years (pharmacy manager at Walgreens), VA over eight years
Practice area(s): Anticoagulation
What makes you interested in precepting? For me, precepting residents is a way to pay forward opportunities that I was given. Being a mentor, I can help them get a glimpse into the real world of pharmacy, and help them hone their skills to become well-prepared, proficient pharmacists in the future. I also get to learn from them while teaching what I know. It is a very fulfilling part of my job.
BRETT BORBA, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Managed Care Elective
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGYI Pharmacy Residency at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, CA; retail nine years, VA over 11 years
Practice area(s): Managed Care and Smoking Cessation
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy being able to give residents a behind the curtain look at how VA Pharmacy is uniquely structured in order for us to provide optimal care for our Veterans.
JOHN CHANG, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Acute Care Internal Medicine
Pharmacy school: Loma Linda University, School of Pharmacy, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Desert Regional Medical Center, CA
Practice area(s): Internal Medicine
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy teaching, collaborating with, and watching residents develop and become confident in acute care medicine.
CINDY DUNCAN, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Psychiatric Ambulatory Care Elective
Pharmacy school: Washington State University, College of Pharmacy
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA
Practice area(s): Mental Health
What makes you interested in precepting? Precepting is a great way to share my experience/knowledge while also getting to know the residents better.
WILLIE EIRICH, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care and Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Anticoagulation
Pharmacy school: Loma Linda University, School of Pharmacy, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA
Practice area(s): Anticoagulation Clinic
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy seeing other people learn!
VICTORIA LEUNG, PharmD, BCPS
Learning experience(s): Hematology/Oncology Elective, Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Hematology/Oncology
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA
Practice area(s): Hematology/Oncology Clinic
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy providing opportunities to care for veterans receiving cancer treatment and helping others to grow clinically. It is rewarding to have a role in training the next generation of pharmacists.
KRISTINE LOWE, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Inpatient Pharmacy/IV Orientation, Staffing (Inpatient)
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: Retail 13 years, outpatient VA approximately one year, inpatient VA
Practice area(s): Hospital Operations
What makes you interested in precepting? Being in their shoes once before, I would like to pay it forward and help the future of our field, as preceptors have helped me before.
JON MALEPSY, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Infectious Diseases Elective
Pharmacy school: University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, MN
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency and PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, MN
Practice area(s): Infectious Diseases, Antimicrobial Stewardship, HIV
What makes you interested in precepting? I like seeing residents grow in their knowledge and clinical skills as they go through my rotation. I feel as if I become a better ID pharmacist through teaching because of the challenging questions that residents often ask. Teaching helps me to think more deeply about what I know and what I still need to learn. I also like to educate future practicing pharmacists on the optimal use of antibiotics because I feel as if it will translate into more intelligent use of these drugs and help fight against antibiotic resistance.
BRUCE MANZO, PharmD, BCPS
Learning experience(s): Academic Detailing Elective
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Parkview Health Systems, IN
Practice area(s): Administration, Pulmonary
What makes you interested in precepting? While I enjoy passing my experience and knowledge to new residents, I really appreciate the insight and challenges associated with each person I meet. Teaching encourages me to stay on top of all of my administrative and clinical skills. I also feel proud of the accomplishments of each resident in their post-residency careers.
JEFFREY MCCAMISH, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care and Longitudinal Ambulatory Care – Pain Management
Pharmacy school: University of Southern California School of Pharmacy, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: DEA certification to prescribe schedule III narcotics, prescribing non-opioid medications for pain under SOP, prescribing naloxone as part of risk mitigation
Practice area(s): Chronic Pain Management
What makes you interested in precepting? Provide background in pharmacist role in pain management as part of an interdisciplinary team.
BRITTANY MCMANAMAN, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Acute Care Internal Medicine
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: Internal Medicine, Academic Detailing, Inpatient Pharmacy
Practice area(s): Internal Medicine
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy passing down acute care lessons and methods I was taught by my pharmacist mentors. As the daughter of a US Air Force officer, I treat every veteran as if they were my dad; I hope to share this same passion for pharmacy and drive to optimize patient care with my students.
JOSHUA MISI, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Transitions of Care Elective
Pharmacy school: Touro University California College of Pharmacy, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Fresno, CA
Practice area(s): Transitions of Care, ESA Therapy Management, Postoperative Pain Management
What makes you interested in precepting? Transitions of Care is a burgeoning area of practice within pharmacy and I would like to provide more opportunities for residents to gain exposure and participate in patient care within this specialty.
SHANNON MONDRY, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Substance Use Disorders
Pharmacy school: Long Island University, Brooklyn NY
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY; PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at VA Loma Linda, CA
Practice area(s): Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders
What makes you interested in precepting? I have always had a passion to teach, a fulfilling part of my career, contributing to the experience and education of students/residents for their success in the pharmacy profession.
MARK MYERS, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care/Women’s Health
Pharmacy school: The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, TX
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 at VA Black Hills, Ft. Meade, SD
Practice area(s): PACT Pharmacist for the Oakhurst CBOC and the Women’s Health clinic
What makes you interested in precepting? I have sought opportunities to be involved in teaching at multiple points in my life (teaching English in China, intelligence briefer in the US Navy). I very much enjoy interacting with professionals who are eager to learn, but mostly I value and appreciate the fact that it enables me to continue learning and stay current as well.
DAVID NGUYEN, PharmD, BCPS
Learning experience(s): Informatics Elective
Pharmacy school: Regis University School of Pharmacy, CO
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, MO; Willow Inpatient Epic Certification
Practice area(s): Clinical Pharmacy Informaticist
What makes you interested in precepting? I want to promote the advancement of pharmacy practice for our future pharmacists. I want to show them there are other ways of impacting and promoting safe patient care through information technology.
ADAM SALEH, PharmD, BCPS
Learning experience(s): Emergency Medicine Elective
Pharmacy school: University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, NY
Postgraduate training/experience: Internal Medicine, Critical Care, Inpatient Pharmacy
Practice area(s): Acute Care/Emergency Medicine
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy interacting with the residents and helping them make connections between what they learned in school and real-life practice.
BETH SERRANO (CURCIN), PharmD
Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care
Pharmacy school: Loma Linda University, School of Pharmacy, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Residency at VA Fresno, CA
Practice area(s): Primary Care
What makes you interested in precepting? Precepting allows me the opportunity to give back to the field. It’s rewarding to see a resident’s knowledge and confidence grow throughout rotations.
JENNIFER SIILATA, PharmD
Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: Internal Medicine, Heart Failure Clinic, Hepatitis C Clinic, Wound/Ostomy Care
Practice area(s): Primary Care
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy teaching residents. I enjoy learning from them as well. There is so much more to patient care than what is taught in school and I strive to give residents the opportunity to develop those skills using their individual gifts/talents.
CHEREE SOSIN, PharmD, BCPS
Learning experience(s): Ambulatory Care – Primary Care
Pharmacy school: University of California, San Francisco School of Pharmacy, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Clovis Community Medical Center, CA
Practice area(s): Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Primary Care
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy the challenge of precepting and model my precepting after a great mentor I had. He would say, “A good pharmacist knows the guidelines, but a great pharmacist knows why the guidelines say what they do” as he dove into primary literature.
BARBARA VAN MATER, PharmD
Learning experiences: Acute Care Internal Medicine
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: Poison Control; Pain Specialist, CRMC; Oncology, CRMC; Hospice Compounding Medicine; Home Health IV Service, CRMC; Internal Medicine, CRMC; Community Pharmacy, Walmart; Administration as Chief of Pharmacy, Dinuba/Reedley Hospitals and Miami VAHS, Outpatient Manager; Internal Medicine, VACCHCS
Practice area(s): Critical Care
What makes you interested in precepting? I love to share my knowledge with the residents so they may become well-rounded practitioners that can work independently with confidence in their own practice.
NORA YANG, PharmD
Learning experiences: Outpatient Pharmacy Orientation
Pharmacy school: University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, CA
Postgraduate training/experience: Administration
Practice area(s): Associate Chief, Outpatient Pharmacy Operations (Administration)
What makes you interested in precepting? I enjoy watching residents grow throughout the year and making a difference in their lives. I like to empower residents to reach their full potential and to watch them grow to become super clinicians. Each resident has unique learning capabilities. As a preceptor, one has to adapt to the resident’s learning style. Precepting teaches me patience along with improving my listening and communication skills. I also enjoy learning from the residents as well.
Current Residents
Jessica Arango, PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
Email: Jessica.ArangoBecerra@va.gov
Undergraduate School:
Pharmacy School:
Professional Interests:
Major Project:
Why VACCHCS:
Michelle Chau, PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
Email: Michelle.Chau@va.gov
Undergraduate School:
Pharmacy School:
Professional Interests:
Major Project:
Why VACCHCS:
How to Apply
Requirements to Apply:
- PharmD Degree from an accredited (ACPE) school of pharmacy.
- Licensure or eligibility for licensure in any state (must be licensed by Oct 1st of residency year).
- United States Citizenship.
- Registered in the ASHP Resident Matching Program.
Application:
- Applications are due January 1st. All materials must be submitted via PhORCAS (https://portal.phorcas.org/), including:
- Letter of intent.
- Curriculum vitae.
- Official academic transcripts.
- Three letters of recommendation using PhORCAS Standardized Reference Form; at least one letter should come from a preceptor with whom the applicant had a clinical rotation.
An interview is required for selected applications. Interviews take place in February.
The Match:
- ASHP Program Code: 92037.
NMS Code: 188813.
Past Residents
Past Graduating Residents and First Accepted Position After PGY1 Residency
2021 – 2022
- Alison Lanier, PharmD (University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences)
- Geriatric Pharmacist – VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System
2020 – 2021
- Jenny He, PharmD (University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)
- PGY2 Critical Care Residency – University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- HongKong Tran, PharmD (Western University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy)
- Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacist – VA Central California Health Care System
2019 – 2020
- Cindy Duncan, PharmD (Washington State University, College of Pharmacy)
- Mental Health Clinical Pharmacist – VA Central California Health Care System
- Victoria Leung, PharmD (University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)
- Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist – VA Central California Health Care System
2018 – 2019
- Joann Phan, PharmD, BCPS (University of Hawaii, Hilo – Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy)
- PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Practice Residency – VA Palo Alto Health Care System
- Beth Curcin, PharmD (Loma Linda University, School of Pharmacy)
- Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist – VA Central California Health Care System
2017 – 2018
- Jessica Vincent, PharmD (University of the Pacific – Thomas J. School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)
- Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist – Doctors Medical Center
- Joshua Misi, PharmD (Touro University, College of Pharmacy)
- Transitions of Care Clinical Pharmacist – VA Central California Health Care System
2016 – 2017
- Christopher Lam, PharmD, BCPS (University of California San Diego, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences)
- Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist– VA Central California Health Care System
- Jerick San Mateo, PharmD (Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)
- Pain Management Clinical Pharmacist – VA Central California Health Care System
2015 – 2016
Program Contact Information
VACCHCS Pharmacy:
Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System
2615 E. Clinton Avenue (119) Fresno, CA 93703
559-225-6100 ext. 5119
Kori E. Malepsy, PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
& Student Education Coordinator
Medication Safety Officer
David Charlestham, PharmD, BCPP
Residency Program Coordinator
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
559-225-6100 ext. 4883
Nader Nassar, PharmD, BCPP
Residency Program Coordinator
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mental Health
559-225-6100 ext. 5134