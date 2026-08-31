Thank you for your interest in the VACCHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program. This residency is an ASHP-accredited program established in 2010, with two PGY1 positions offered annually.

Program Purpose

The purpose of this program matches the ASHP Accreditation Standard for Postgraduate Pharmacy Residency Programs. It builds upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the ASHP educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete the program will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.

Program Description

This residency program offers a comprehensive year of education and experience within a challenging and progressive learning environment. Emphasis is placed on providing patient care, practice advancement, leadership, and teaching and education experiences. Residents serve the Veteran population in ambulatory, acute, and long-term care settings. They participate in formulary and medication-use management, medication safety, quality improvement, and continuous professional development. Residents also precept students and educate patients and healthcare professionals. The program is flexible and designed to provide a well-rounded foundation with experiences and preceptorship tailored to the individual resident.

Program Structure

The residency program consists of an introduction, six core rotations, five longitudinal rotations, and three elective rotations. Core and elective rotations are approximately five weeks in duration. Longitudinal experiences begin after orientation and last the duration of the year.

Required Core Rotations

Acute Care Internal Medicine I and II. Includes experiences in General Medicine and ICU.

Ambulatory Care I and II. Includes experiences in Fresno Primary Care, Oakhurst Primary Care/Women’s Health, and Pharmacogenomics.

Practice Management.

Required Longitudinal Rotations

Ambulatory Care: Residents rotate in a selected ambulatory care clinic for one half-day every week. Clinic opportunities may include: Anticoagulation, Benzodiazepine Taper, Clozapine, Hematology/Oncology, Primary Care, Psychiatry, Pulmonary.

Major Residency Project: Residents complete a major project for presentation at a designated conference/meeting.

Project Management and Leadership Development: Residents complete a medication use evaluation for poster presentation at a designated conference/meeting, participate in leadership and medication safety initiatives, lead student education discussions, learn how to self-evaluate and incorporate feedback for continuous professional development, and take part in the local Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee.

Staffing: Residents staff inpatient, which balances their longitudinal ambulatory care experience, and

various shifts for exposure to different staffing models. This includes one weekend and one

evening shift (four hours) every three weeks and two minor holidays.

VA Teaching and Precepting Certificate: Residents are prepared for future teaching responsibilities with an emphasis on skills required in the precepting of pharmacy trainees, and are awarded a certificate from the VA Pharmacy Residency Program Office.



Elective Rotations

Elective opportunities may include: Academic Detailing, Anticoagulation, Emergency Medicine,

Geriatrics, Hematology/Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Managed Care, Pain Management,

Psychiatric Acute Care, Psychiatric Ambulatory Care, VISN Informatics, VISN PBM, Formulary,

Data, and Program Management.

Geriatrics, Hematology/Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Managed Care, Pain Management, Psychiatric Acute Care, Psychiatric Ambulatory Care, VISN Informatics, VISN PBM, Formulary, Data, and Program Management. Other elective learning experiences may be developed based on resident interest and preceptor availability.

Program Benefits

For estimated stipend and other details, please visit the ASHP Online Directory.

Four hours paid vacation and four hours paid sick leave accrued every two weeks (total of 13 days paid vacation and 13 days sick leave).

Eleven paid federal holidays; residents are given nine holidays off and staff two minor holidays.

Federal health benefits and life insurance available.

Education and travel allowances (subject to approval) for select conferences/meetings.

Pharmacy Residency Resources

VACCHCS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program resources are available on the Pharmacy Benefits Management Services VA Pharmacy Residency Program Website.

For more information about VA Training Programs, visit the Office of Academic Affiliations Website.

See the Pharmacist Career in VA Website and the VHA Pharmacist Brochure to explore VA Pharmacist career opportunities.