Mission and vision
VA Central Iowa Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Central Iowa health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in central Iowa: our Des Moines VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Carroll, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Knoxville, Marshalltown, and Mason City. We also have one mobile medical unit – our Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic – which we use to expand health services for Veterans living in rural areas.