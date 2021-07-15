Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Central Iowa health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations in central Iowa: our Des Moines VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Carroll, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Knoxville, Marshalltown, and Mason City. We also have one mobile medical unit – our Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic – which we use to expand health services for Veterans living in rural areas.