Chaplain services
VA Central Iowa health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Sunday Ecumenical
Building 1
Third floor
Dining Room
Map of Central Iowa campus
Phone: 515-699-5999, ext. 5463
Hours: 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. CT
Saturday Mass
Building 1
Third floor
Dining Room
Map of Central Iowa campus
Phone: 515-699-5999, ext. 5463
Hours: 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. CT
Wednesday Mass
Building 1
Third floor
Dining Room
Map of Central Iowa campus
Phone: 515-699-5999, ext. 5463
Hours: 11:00 a.m. CT
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 515-699-5999, ext. 5463
Interfaith Chapel
Building 1
Third floor
Room 3310B
Map of Central Iowa campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT