Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Sunday Ecumenical

Building 1

Third floor

Dining Room

Map of Central Iowa campus

Phone: 515-699-5999, ext. 5463

Hours: 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. CT

Saturday Mass

Building 1

Third floor

Dining Room

Map of Central Iowa campus

Phone: 515-699-5999, ext. 5463

Hours: 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. CT

Wednesday Mass

Building 1

Third floor

Dining Room

Map of Central Iowa campus

Phone: 515-699-5999, ext. 5463

Hours: 11:00 a.m. CT

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 515-699-5999, ext. 5463

Interfaith Chapel

Building 1

Third floor

Room 3310B

Map of Central Iowa campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT