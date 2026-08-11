Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central Iowa Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Central Iowa health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Iowa health care.
Mailing address
Des Moines VA Medical Center
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310-5753
Main phone numbers
Local: 515-699-5999
Toll-free:
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central Iowa Health System.
Phone: 515-699-5588
Email: Lisa.Christie@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 515-699-5999, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Central Iowa
Fax:
Mail:
VA Central Iowa Healthcare System
Release of Information (11MR)
3600-30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310
For questions about your request to VA Central Iowa
Phone: 515-699-5999
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018