Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Central Iowa health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Iowa health care.

Mailing address

Des Moines VA Medical Center

3600 30th Street

Des Moines, IA 50310-5753

Main phone numbers

Local: 515-699-5999

Toll-free:

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.