VA 2K walk for health and homeless

VA’s 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for May 18, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Beaverdale.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be at the VA 15 minutes prior to the start.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate.

Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.