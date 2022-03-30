Free show at Des Moines Community Playhouse
Pippi Longstocking
- When
-
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
831-42nd Street
Des Moines , IA
- Cost
- Free
Come watch this free dress rehearsal of Pippi Longstocking at the Des Moines Playhouse at 7 p.m. Doors open 30 min. prior. This show will be in the lower-level theater. The Playhouse does ask for an estimate of participation numbers, so please sign up at least 1 week prior to event.
Contact Suzanne Anderson 515-699-5999 x24300.