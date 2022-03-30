 Skip to Content

Free show at Des Moines Community Playhouse

Pippi Longstocking

When
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. CT
Where

831-42nd Street

Des Moines , IA

Cost
Free

Come watch this free dress rehearsal of Pippi Longstocking at the Des Moines Playhouse at 7 p.m. Doors open 30 min. prior. This show will be in the lower-level theater. The Playhouse does ask for an estimate of participation numbers, so please sign up at least 1 week prior to event.

Contact Suzanne Anderson 515-699-5999 x24300.

