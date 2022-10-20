Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Des Moines Medical Center

Join Caregiver Support Program Staff and other VA staff to pick up a bag full of information on VA programs and programs/agencies within your community.

Goodie Bags

Informational Materials

Meet Program Staff

Quick & Informal

Snacks!

Question & Answer Opportunities

If you have any questions, please contact:

Sarah Greazel

515-661-2864

Sarah.greazel@va.gov