Caregiver Support Resource Fair
Des Moines Medical Center
When:
Fri. Nov 4, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join Caregiver Support Program Staff and other VA staff to pick up a bag full of information on VA programs and programs/agencies within your community.
- Goodie Bags
- Informational Materials
- Meet Program Staff
- Quick & Informal
- Snacks!
- Question & Answer Opportunities
If you have any questions, please contact:
Sarah Greazel
515-661-2864
Sarah.greazel@va.gov