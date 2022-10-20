 Skip to Content
Caregiver Support Resource Fair

Des Moines Medical Center

When:

Fri. Nov 4, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Des Moines VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Join Caregiver Support Program Staff and other VA staff to pick up a bag full of information on VA programs and programs/agencies within your community.  

  • Goodie Bags
  • Informational Materials
  • Meet Program Staff
  • Quick & Informal
  • Snacks!
  • Question  & Answer Opportunities

If you have any questions, please contact:
Sarah Greazel
515-661-2864
Sarah.greazel@va.gov

