VA Hiring Fair
When:
Wed. Nov 2, 2022, 8:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Building 12
Cost:
Free
HIRING FAIR
November 2 from 8 - 11 a.m. and 3 - 6 p.m.
Come Care for Our Nation’s Heroes!
Excellent salary/benefits, guaranteed 40-hour work week, 13 vacation days per year, paid sick
leave, qualifying paid parental leave, matching 401 (k) type plan, shift/weekend
differentials, holiday pay, reward/recognition programs, preceptor orientation and
scholarship/tuition support programs.
Looking for highly qualified registered nurses, nursing assistants, and licensed practical
nurses to care for Veterans in our Community Living Center (CLC) providing rehab, skilled,
hospice and dementia care.
VA Central Iowa Healthcare System| Community Living Center, Building 12
3600-30th St.
Des Moines, IA 50310