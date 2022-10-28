VA Hiring Fair

November 2 from 8 - 11 a.m. and 3 - 6 p.m.

Come Care for Our Nation’s Heroes!

Excellent salary/benefits, guaranteed 40-hour work week, 13 vacation days per year, paid sick

leave, qualifying paid parental leave, matching 401 (k) type plan, shift/weekend

differentials, holiday pay, reward/recognition programs, preceptor orientation and

scholarship/tuition support programs.

Looking for highly qualified registered nurses, nursing assistants, and licensed practical

nurses to care for Veterans in our Community Living Center (CLC) providing rehab, skilled,

hospice and dementia care.

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System| Community Living Center, Building 12

3600-30th St.

Des Moines, IA 50310