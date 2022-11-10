 Skip to Content
Veterans Mobile Food Pantry

When:

Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

2309 Euclid Ave. 

Des Moines , IA

Cost:

Free

Veterans Mobile Food Pantry
DATE: December 13
TIME: 10 a.m.-Noon
LOCATION: 2309 Euclid Ave. Des Moines
This event is drive up only to limit contact.
Veterans Mobile Food Pantry is held the second Tuesday each month
