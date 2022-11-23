PACT Act Awareness Event

Information on the PACT Act

All Central Iowa patients and caregivers are invited to an informational forum to discuss the New PACT Act. The forum will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 at the VA Primary Care Clinic at 1211 East Army Post Rd.

The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic-exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era.

This event will help Veterans understand the benefits they may now qualify for under this expansion.