PACT Act Awareness Event
Information on the PACT Act
When:
Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
All Central Iowa patients and caregivers are invited to an informational forum to discuss the New PACT Act. The forum will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 at the VA Primary Care Clinic at 1211 East Army Post Rd.
The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic-exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era.
This event will help Veterans understand the benefits they may now qualify for under this expansion.
