 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Awareness Event

Information on the PACT Act

When:

Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

South Des Moines VA Clinic

Lobby

Cost:

Free

All Central Iowa patients and caregivers are invited to an informational forum to discuss the New PACT Act. The forum will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 at the VA Primary Care Clinic at 1211 East Army Post Rd.

The PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic-exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era.

This event will help Veterans understand the benefits they may now qualify for under this expansion.

 

See more events

Last updated: