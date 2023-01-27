Free Dress Rehearsal | Des Moines Community Playhouse

The Piano Lesson

When: Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm CT Where: Des Moines Community Playhouse 831 42nd St Des Moines , IA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, a stunning story of family, legacy, and survival.



No tickets needed. Friends & family of a Veteran may arrive around 7:15pm (there are always plenty of seats available!). Please use the east/lower-level door. Doors will lock at 7:30pm.

The Playhouse would like an estimate of how many people will be attending at least 1 week prior to each show.

Please let Suzanne know if you’d like to attend by Jan. 23. You can leave a message at 515-699-5999 x24300 or by emailing Suzanne.Anderson4@va.gov for more information.