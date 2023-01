V.A. S.A.V.E. for Caregivers

Caregiver Training

Caregivers learn to recognize warning signs for suicide risk and how to connect Veterans in distress to help. The training includes resources & a brief overview of the General Caregiver Support Pro-gram. Offered Virtually & telephone. To register, contact Jenn at 515-508-1228 or Jennifer.Barry-Burton@va.gov