Moving from Center: Tips & Strategies for Caregivers

Caregiver Tips

Learn basic techniques for safe, effective movement when giving physical assistance to others. Moving another person, means moving your body as well. We will focus on a care-giver’s own body movement and moving large equipment. For information or to register, contact Sarah Greazel at 515-661-2864 or sa-rah.greazel@va.gov.