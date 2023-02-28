FREE Dress Rehearsal at the Des Moines Community Play-house
Theater
When:
Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm CT
Where:
Des Moines Community Playhouse
831 42nd St
Des Moines , IA
Cost:
Free
Come see the final dress rehearsal of the Broadway Show Kinky Boots. No tickets needed. Friends and family of a Veteran may attend. Just show up around 7:15pm (there are always plen-ty of seats available!). Please use the east/lower-level door. Doors will lock at 7:30pm. The Playhouse would like an esti-mate of how many people will be attending at least 1 week prior to each show. Please let Suzanne know if you’d like to attend by March 7. You can leave a message at 515-699-5999 x24300 or by emailing Suzanne.anderson4@va.gov or Secure Message to CI-Recreation Therapy for more information.See more events