FREE Dress Rehearsal at the Des Moines Community Play-house

Theater

When: Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm CT Where: Des Moines Community Playhouse 831 42nd St Des Moines , IA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Come see the final dress rehearsal of the Broadway Show Kinky Boots. No tickets needed. Friends and family of a Veteran may attend. Just show up around 7:15pm (there are always plen-ty of seats available!). Please use the east/lower-level door. Doors will lock at 7:30pm. The Playhouse would like an esti-mate of how many people will be attending at least 1 week prior to each show. Please let Suzanne know if you’d like to attend by March 7. You can leave a message at 515-699-5999 x24300 or by emailing Suzanne.anderson4@va.gov or Secure Message to CI-Recreation Therapy for more information.