Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning Veteran Group

LGBTQ

When:

Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Des Moines VA Medical Center

Building 6M, Room 148

Cost:

Free

The LGBTQ Veteran Group offers a safe place for LGBTQ Veterans
to discuss and explore topics related to relationships,
sexuality, health, identity, stress, and more.

Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. May 4, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Jul 6, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Jan 4, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Feb 1, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT

