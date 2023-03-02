Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning Veteran Group
When:
Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Where:
Building 6M, Room 148
Cost:
Free
The LGBTQ Veteran Group offers a safe place for LGBTQ Veterans
to discuss and explore topics related to relationships,
sexuality, health, identity, stress, and more.
Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. May 4, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Jul 6, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Jan 4, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Feb 1, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT
Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm CT