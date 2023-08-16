International Overdose Awareness Day

Overdose Awareness

Lobby of both Main Campus (listed) and South Des Moines Primary Care Clinic.



The world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose. A day to remember those who have died from drug overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family & friends left behind. The VACIHCS SUD Continuum team and VA pharmacy will be present to raise awareness & help spread the hope of recovery and ending overdose. Information about recovery treatment services, Overdose Education & Naloxone Distribution (OEND) will be available at both locations.